You most definitely will not be surprised to learn that today brought with it even more proof that Biden and people in his administration who last year promised everybody that inflation would be “transitory” were either lying or didn’t know what they were talking about (perhaps a little of both). This is definitely a key issue for voters heading into the midterms (along with spiking crime and a border that’s basically open by design):

The 2022 midterms in one chart: pic.twitter.com/bTgQUW6CJ3 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 13, 2022

When might we expect the “inflation reduction” part of the Inflation Reduction Act to kick in?

Meanwhile, the Democrats (and couple of Republicans going along) have scheduled another January 6th Commission hearing today, and CNN doesn’t seem happy about voters’ priorities:

This is some kind of spin, even for CNN:

Is it just French fries that are costing more these days, CNN, or absolutely everything else? But at least it was nice of CNN to pretty much admit the January 6th Commission is basically a show trial serving as a desperate attempt to sway voters ahead of a possible midterm election wipeout for Democrats:

Yeah how about that. pic.twitter.com/TwcXQYKz9t — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 13, 2022

CNN really gave up the game here:

Given the increasingly strident warnings from committee members about the danger that Trump-backed candidates pose to democracy, it’s hard not to see Thursday’s January 6 hearing as an intervention in the midterms. And since Trump is already a hot favorite for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination, warnings of committee members from both parties that he must never hold office again are by definition highly political.

James Carville once said “it’s the economy stupid” but this year Dems and the media so desperately wanted it to be “it’s the January 6th hearings stupid”:

Why do you voters care about your personal finances? You tools. You idiots. You anti-democratic morons. pic.twitter.com/s09lbEpchn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 13, 2022

“Often, voters only realize that their democracy is dying when it’s too late.”

Voters certainly do realize their economy is going to die if these same people are left in charge. As usual, the lib/media definition of “democracy dying” is “Democrats losing.”

Everyone is tired of this farce https://t.co/kKxWd2hMFZ — King James of Dreamland (@DPlausability) October 13, 2022

Wonder what hearings on the Afghanistan withdrawal would have done for Biden and midterms. Alas, a wacked out Shaman is more dangerous to our republic than billions of dollars of high-tech weapons going to terrorists. #priorities https://t.co/mArkV7KY0C — Jason Zorich (@f1fan6735) October 13, 2022

Biden and other Democrats tell people they’d need F-15’s and nukes to take over the US government, but those are the same people who want everybody to believe the country was almost overthrown by a mob of trespassers in the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Meanwhile, the economy is going to hell in a handbasket sporting a “Build Back Better” logo and voters recognize that as the actual threat.

***

Related:

Axios explains how the 1/6 Commission offers a ‘new template’ for congressional hearings in the future

Katie Pavlich, Jonathan Turley & others spot extreme ‘threat to democracy’ hypocrisy from the 1/6 Commission chair

CNN twists itself into all SORTS of pretzels trying to admit we’re in a recession without SAYING we’re in a recession and HOO BOY

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!