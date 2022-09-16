This week Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thanked the residents of Martha’s Vineyard for showing everybody “what the best of America looks like.” Then about 24 hours after illegal immigrants arrived from Florida, they were then sent off the island to a military base at Cape Cod to face possible deportation. Sen. Ted Cruz noticed it this way:

The rich, liberal “people of Martha’s Vineyard” DEPORTED THE ILLEGAL ALIENS WITHIN 24 HOURS. Glad to know that @aoc now tells us that’s “what the best of America looks like 🇺🇸”! https://t.co/DpzXp6TFUc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 16, 2022

And with that, Cruz shared a sign that should now greet people arriving on the Vineyard:

Oh, that’s perfect!

Cruz also added this tweet:

Hey, could happen!

Oh, but don’t think for one second Cruz didn’t trigger the Left, and these are just a few of the blue checks.

There is no larger asshole in all of nature than @tedcruz. https://t.co/QVRhym93NY — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) September 17, 2022

You're an asshole. — Michael Prieve 🏳️‍🌈 (@mjprieve) September 16, 2022

Ted, you’re the very definition of a worthless scumbag. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 16, 2022





Hey, you can’t make everybody happy.

