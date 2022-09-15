As we told you earlier, a few dozen illegal immigrants were sent to the wealthy liberal enclave of Martha’s Vineyard, and that has constituted a “humanitarian crisis” on the island:

To our Island community, here is an update on current humanitarian crisis on Martha's Vineyard….we thank people for their continued help. pic.twitter.com/f9YRJSJPow — Visit Martha's Vineyard (@VisitMV) September 15, 2022

From the statement:

We continue to provide shelter, food, and care to individuals that arrived on the Island yesterday. A coalition of Vineyard towns, community-based, and nonprofit groups are assisting in this effort. We will continue to work very closely with our state partners, who have pledged support and resources for any unmet needs that we may have. As we do with any shelter operation, we are focused on meeting the immediate needs of people we are sheltering, and engaged in contingency planning if the situation changes. We are grateful to the many local and neighboring community members who have reached out with offers of support.

Not everybody on the Vineyard is rolling out the welcome wagon, but in the meantime Sen. Ted Cruz put things into perspective about where the real “humanitarian crisis” is:

If 50 constitutes a humanitarian crisis in Martha’s Vineyard, what the hell is 4.2 MILLION? https://t.co/zdMshotEVW — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 15, 2022

There are many, many reasons Team Biden doesn’t want to visit the border, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they dispatch a crisis team to Martha’s Vineyard before the week is over.

***

Related:

Karine Jean-Pierre partly blames ‘Texas Governor Ted Cruz’ for lax border security (Cruz appreciates the free rent)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!