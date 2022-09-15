We know you’re probably busy with other things right now, but we hope that you can join us in a moment of silence for the island community of Martha’s Vineyard, which, thanks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is currently in the throes of a full-blown humanitarian crisis:

To our Island community, here is an update on current humanitarian crisis on Martha's Vineyard….we thank people for their continued help. pic.twitter.com/f9YRJSJPow — Visit Martha's Vineyard (@VisitMV) September 15, 2022

Godspeed, Martha’s Vineyard. Thoughts and prayers.

That’s like 1/8th the amount of people Obama invited to his birthday party. https://t.co/cKX6sdpbcM — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 15, 2022

True story.

i'm sorry, putting out a public notice of this nature for an influx of *50* people is objectively funny. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. https://t.co/BdWccpTAr1 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 15, 2022

Um yeah it is.

Thousands of illegal aliens have overrun Texas border towns everyday for the past year, thanks to Biden's open-border policy that you all voted for. Why isn't THAT a "humanitarian crisis"?https://t.co/K5OjKQV3Ff — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 15, 2022

Because that happened in dirty red state Texas, silly! And Texas is far away from Martha’s Vineyard, which is as it should be. And migrants were far away from Martha’s Vineyard, which was as it was supposed to be.

Step 1: Declare yourself a sanctuary city. Step 2: Cope and seethe when illegal immigrants show up to the sanctuary. https://t.co/lzb00TvpWp — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 15, 2022

DeSantis' move only works as a troll if the left responds the way they're responding. MV clearly has money/resources to deal with any issues that arise. It's politically expressed a desire to be a sanctuary. What's the problem? If I were them, I'd say, "Thank you!" and move on. https://t.co/jObkMTOCTo — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 15, 2022

If the liberals and Democrats wanted to be smart about this, they’d take DeSantis and Abbott up on their generosity and willingness to share. But they’re not being smart about this. They’re throwing tantrums, and in doing so, they’re letting their hypocritical, NIMBY masks come crashing to the floor.

"humanitarian crisis" The pearl clutching over a situation which the pearl clutchers themselves created and yearned for is so totally off the charts that even terminal stage TDS sufferers should be able to recognize it. https://t.co/uIfuakEeDk — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) September 15, 2022

We couldn’t’ve put it better ourselves.

They are trying to figure out how to get these people off the island stat https://t.co/mFKG3tca9O — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) September 15, 2022

Oh, you can bet that’s exactly what they’re doing.

All of this consternation over a town that a majority of Americans could not afford to live in unless they won the Powerball. https://t.co/6JS53lDD9g — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) September 15, 2022

