Every now and then you might hear somebody ask “I wonder who’s really calling the shots at the White House?”

The choice of opening entertainment at yesterday’s White House “celebration” over the Inflation Reduction Act (while inflation increased and the stock market plunged) might indicate that the answer to the above question is John Kerry — at least when it comes to who chooses the performers. James Taylor opened up this particular festival of gaslighting with a performance of “Fire and Rain”:

James Taylor is the opening act for Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' event celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act. pic.twitter.com/CQDQLmu0bV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 13, 2022

Astute observers spotted something about that particular song:

“Team, I just saw the CPI report. Let’s host a rally about inflation, and begin it with James Taylor singing a song about suicide.” https://t.co/nbIplHRXep — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 13, 2022

James Taylor, singing a song that reflects on the suicide of a close friend, his band's failure, and his own drug addiction really ties this celebration in with the thousand point stock market drop today. https://t.co/CX06S83KI3 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) September 13, 2022

🎶Won't you look down upon me, Jesus, You've got to help me make a stand.

You've just got to see me through another day.

My body's aching and my time is at hand and I won't make it any other way.🎶 Yeah, that's fitting. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) September 13, 2022

Nailed it, Biden White House!

Why is James Taylor singing about suicide? https://t.co/RtP3WF6h1Q — Nuclear MAGA David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) September 13, 2022

Inflation is at 8.3%

Stock Market lost 1300 pts

Let’s celebrate while James Taylor sings a song about suicide! 🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/r5XGQiWSns — Amy, Doctor of Bitey Dogs 😈🐺 (@HindaRifka) September 13, 2022

And they bring on James Taylor to sing a song about SUICIDE! You cannot make this up! “The song follows Taylor's reaction to the suicide of Suzanne Schnerr, a childhood friend, and his experiences with drug addiction and fame.” — Obxcape (@obxcape) September 13, 2022

The DOW is down 1300 points and on the White House Lawn Biden was screaming like an unhinged lunatic, Nancy was begging the audience to applaud, and James Taylor was singing a song about drug addiction and suicide in celebration of the "Inflation Reduction Act." pic.twitter.com/92X1JWZzS0 — Rick 67.41 🎹 (@RdubHall) September 14, 2022

Having a rich entertainer come and sing at a celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act just after it was announced that inflation ticked up and the stock market was taking a plunge and then sending him back to Martha’s Vineyard is peak Biden administration.

James Taylor playing 'Fire & Rain" at the WH while the stock market was plummeting is akin to Nero fiddling while Rome burns..

Wonder if it's a repeat of history?🤔 — Ann Marie (@Political_QRM) September 14, 2022

The band from the Titanic would have been a more fitting choice.

*camera pans to entire country on fire* https://t.co/RsNPtJJp7H — MM (@MoronMessiah) September 14, 2022

This administration is either the most tone deaf in history or is intentionally trolling the entire country.

