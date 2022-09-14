Yesterday President Biden and many Democrats added insult to injury by hosting a “celebration” at the White House to spike the ball over the one-month anniversary of the signing of the ironically-titled Inflation Reduction Act. The level of shamelessness of this “celebration” on the day it was announced inflation ticked up a bit causing the stock market to see its biggest plunge in over two years was staggering. But fortunately for President Biden, reality isn’t an obstacle when it comes to making claims that just aren’t true. Check out this whopper from yesterday’s “celebration”:

BIDEN: The Inflation Reduction Act "helped reduce inflation at the kitchen table." Today, the Consumer Price Index report noted that the food index jumped 11.4 percent in the last 12 months, the largest jump since May 1979. pic.twitter.com/lGosivmdqm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 13, 2022

Are any of the “fact-checkers” taking on some of the claims Biden made? Never mind, they’d probably only find a way to make that “mostly true.”

The Biden administration saw this and said “time to celebrate”:

Unreal.

Hosting a taxpayer-funded "inflation reduction" propaganda party on the South Lawn as inflation reaches historic levels and the stock market spirals downward is a new level of "out of touch" for the Biden Administration. https://t.co/LeMIzqTzw1 — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) September 14, 2022

The optics are horrible and they just don’t care.

***

***

