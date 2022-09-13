As absolutely no one expected, inflation data like the consumer price index rose in August. Unexpectedly, it must be emphasized.

Un. Ex. Pec. Ted. Ly.

If anything about this could be called “unexpected,” it’s that inflation was even worse than people expected it would be.

Anyway, we don’t know about you guys, but we’re getting pretty tired of seeing terrible news being framed as unexpected when it happens as a direct result of the Biden administration and Democrats’ terrible policies. And that seems to happen a lot, as Comfortably Smug can’t help but notice:

If Democrats and their mainstream media apologists are really caught off guard by this stuff, maybe Democrats shouldn’t be in charge of running things and maybe our mainstream media needs to be replaced by people who know what the hell they’re talking about.

“Surprised” by “Unexpected” trip to hell in a hand basket.

These adults suck. We want some new ones.

Good Lord, we hope so …

