Yesterday President Biden, members of his administration and many other Democrats did one of the most shameless and insulting things in modern political history: They hosted a “celebration” of the fact that it was one month since Biden signed the so-called Inflation Reduction Act into law — all while the inflation rate ticked up and the stock market plunged as a result.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was one of the main gaslighters at the ridiculous event for what she called “a life-changing act” (hey, no argument here):

PELOSI: The Inflation Reduction Act is "so beautifully named, for all that it does." pic.twitter.com/Ug9et6Ngc5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 13, 2022

Later on, Pelosi had her own version of Jeb Bush’s “please clap” moment when she had to remind the gathered lefties when she’d concluded an applause line:

D’OH! Maybe those in attendance were too busy checking their phones and watching their 401Ks take a dive to be able to offer an immediate round of applause.

She lost them at "glorious leadership." — John G- born 2B free (@milljohn719) September 13, 2022

“Glorious leadership”? LOL. Even the Dems in attendance knew Pelosi was overdoing it just a bit.

I can not believe people vote for this. https://t.co/LXpg7QxAbH — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) September 13, 2022

It’s incredibly hard to believe.

