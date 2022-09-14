Happy Wednesday, everybody! Let’s make it a good on— hol’ up”

"MAGA is a religious cult!" I scream in between sniffing Joe Biden's chocolate chip muffin armpits. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 14, 2022

OK, there’s gotta be some pretty amazing context behind that tweet.

And there is. And it’s better than you could ever have imagined:

Jo here is apparently a person of some import on Twitter. We don’t know her from Adam (or Eve), but she’s got more than 600K followers as well as website where she hawks her wares. So she’s kind of a big deal, OK? She must be, if she was able to get a pic with President Joe Freaking Biden, right?

Sharing one more because it’s starting to feel like it was just a dream. pic.twitter.com/Qh0uR4vMLz — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) September 14, 2022

What a fun, sexy time for her.

I’m guessing Biden smells like cedar, vanilla, and Aqua Velva. Can you confirm, Jo? — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) September 13, 2022

He smells even better than that, according to Jo:

He smelled like the warmest cup of Cocoa on the perfect snowstorm night when the cable is out and the lights flicker and your kids want you to play with them after not wanting that forever, and the house is abuzz with excitement & connectedness and love and nostalgia… like that. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) September 14, 2022

That’s a pretty vivid description.

It’s also creepy and weird AF. What the hell, Jo?

A tweet for the ages. pic.twitter.com/OswamRkDAM — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 14, 2022

That tweet is not really safe for any ages. Jeebus.

Conservatives are rallying to get this tweet banned in schools. https://t.co/tidINWICIr — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 14, 2022

Heh. That’s maybe not such a bad idea, though …

What that guy said.

She sounds like somebody’s crazy ex https://t.co/OWHgUFWG3r pic.twitter.com/bxmDhM7V2o — 𝕄𝕖𝕘𝕒𝕟 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝔸𝕦𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕖 🤍🍑 (@blondiekowboy) September 14, 2022

Doesn’t she, though?

Jesus Christ what is wrong with you — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) September 14, 2022

So she sniffed him too? I see. Seems like sniffers just love other sniffers 🙂 — Kaytie (@kmhlpn) September 14, 2022

It’s not a good idea to get close enough to Joe Biden to be able to smell him. Also, as a general rule, STOP SNIFFING PEOPLE.

The same person has spent the last several years calling Republicans a cult. I’m sure President Biden smells fine, and all. https://t.co/vqmrKfNyLD pic.twitter.com/NQZbAdpy96 — Bill Zeiser (@BillZeiser) September 14, 2022

The same person who literally said just this month that she’s not some kind of Biden-worshiping cultist:

Oof.

Well, don’t even think about joining Jo’s cult. Because it looks like her screening process is pretty rigorous and she’s not willing to let just anyone in:

And pic.twitter.com/UyeLIvvhyU — We were oomfies once, and young (@Sunni_Labeouf) September 14, 2022

She just playin hard to get pic.twitter.com/5TqduL6OqZ — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) September 14, 2022

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!