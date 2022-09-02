President Biden’s fit of projection last night when he tried to convince everybody that tens of millions of Americans are semi-fascist “threats to democracy” because of who they voted for has gotten plenty of attention for what was said (as well as the accompanying optics).

However, what the Republicans need to do heading into the midterm elections is not take the bait and instead focus on what Biden did not say, up to and including the following:

Did you notice what Joe Biden did NOT MENTION? Inflation, gas prices, food prices, border, crime, COVID, recession, Afghanistan… — David Weiss 🇺🇸45/47🇺🇸 (@BDavidWeiss) September 2, 2022

There’s nothing The Biden White House can point to as an accomplishment that’s going to make more people want to vote Democrat in November, so we get what we saw and heard last night.

Biden focused much of his speech on political violence but for some reason didn’t mention the recent assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh or the BLM riots that resulted in the deaths of more than two dozen people and property damage worth more than $1 billion. — Kelsey Bolar (Harkness) (@kelseybolar) September 2, 2022

What might be even more telling is that Biden didn’t even talk about something that in just the last few days Dems have been praising as one of his most popular “accomplishments” (that will likely be struck down by the court):

Of course #TheRedSetting speech was an epic fail, but what was Team Biden thinking? One observation: He didn't even mention student loan bail-out which tells you all you need to know. Their internal polling must be awful beyond awful to try such a Hail Mary and then flutter it. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) September 2, 2022

Biden’s approval is back to being in the mid to high 30s so all they have left is resorting to calling fascists and extremists.

Because he's an historic failure at every one of them. https://t.co/mBBVfZlQIP — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) September 2, 2022

And there you have it. When you can’t talk about your record, you distract voters from it. https://t.co/Iz47vTFBaQ — Bama_Girl2022 🇺🇸 (@Bama_Girl2020) September 2, 2022

And what we saw last night was definitely a desperate attempt to distract.

