MSNBC executive producer Kyle Griffin may insist that there’s nothing at all remarkable about the creepy and hellish backdrop for Joe Biden’s speech, but a lot of viewers would have to disagree with them. Including, interestingly enough, CNN’s Brianna Keilar and Jeff Zeleny, who couldn’t help but see something genuinely problematic in Biden delivering a highly politically charged speech with two U.S. Marines standing behind him.

For what it’s worth, though, Peter Hamby, journalist and host of “Good Luck America” on Snapchat — and CNN alumnus — thinks that the people who take issue with the Marines being part of the backdrop are making way too big a deal out of it. Because hey, it’s not like this would be the first time that a presidential backdrop has featured members of the military:

No president has ever used the military as a backdrop for a political message 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Gu2wXnh1dR — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) September 2, 2022

Wow, Peter. You really got us there!

You ginormous, intellectually dishonest toolbag.

Do you feel ridiculous yet? https://t.co/pH3QLmXEz3 — Minivike (@karyne_luscomb) September 2, 2022

You should feel ridiculous, Peter. Because you are.

I mean congrats on the retweets for comparing things that are nothing like other things. You earned it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2022

Man. I just can't put my finger on the difference pic.twitter.com/Z0WfycCYyB — Socrates Johnson 🦉 (@Peedub76) September 2, 2022

Bad take, Peter.

this is such a strange comparison – biden gives a demagogic political speech with military in the background and folks compare it to normie CiC stuff. https://t.co/46w3EEmdVK — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) September 2, 2022

Neither Bush condemned fellow Americans as enemies of the state. https://t.co/zA7V3r5hE9 — Dan Radovich 🇺🇸⭕️ (@DanRadovich) September 2, 2022

Look at this gaslighting. "These are the people fighting oversees in your name". is a starkly different message than: Standing in front of a blood red drenched brick wall and claiming "you are a threat, and these are the people that are going to deal with you" https://t.co/MjHlDswL8J — Maj0rT0m (@big_emtee) September 2, 2022

Nice try, Peter.

Now get the hell out of here.

