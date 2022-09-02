MSNBC executive producer Kyle Griffin may insist that there’s nothing at all remarkable about the creepy and hellish backdrop for Joe Biden’s speech, but a lot of viewers would have to disagree with them. Including, interestingly enough, CNN’s Brianna Keilar and Jeff Zeleny, who couldn’t help but see something genuinely problematic in Biden delivering a highly politically charged speech with two U.S. Marines standing behind him.
For what it’s worth, though, Peter Hamby, journalist and host of “Good Luck America” on Snapchat — and CNN alumnus — thinks that the people who take issue with the Marines being part of the backdrop are making way too big a deal out of it. Because hey, it’s not like this would be the first time that a presidential backdrop has featured members of the military:
No president has ever used the military as a backdrop for a political message 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Gu2wXnh1dR
— Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) September 2, 2022
Wow, Peter. You really got us there!
You ginormous, intellectually dishonest toolbag.
Do you feel ridiculous yet? https://t.co/pH3QLmXEz3
— Minivike (@karyne_luscomb) September 2, 2022
You should feel ridiculous, Peter. Because you are.
I mean congrats on the retweets for comparing things that are nothing like other things. You earned it.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2022
Man. I just can't put my finger on the difference pic.twitter.com/Z0WfycCYyB
— Socrates Johnson 🦉 (@Peedub76) September 2, 2022
Bad take, Peter.
this is such a strange comparison – biden gives a demagogic political speech with military in the background and folks compare it to normie CiC stuff. https://t.co/46w3EEmdVK
— kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) September 2, 2022
Neither Bush condemned fellow Americans as enemies of the state. https://t.co/zA7V3r5hE9
— Dan Radovich 🇺🇸⭕️ (@DanRadovich) September 2, 2022
Look at this gaslighting.
"These are the people fighting oversees in your name".
is a starkly different message than:
Standing in front of a blood red drenched brick wall and claiming "you are a threat, and these are the people that are going to deal with you" https://t.co/MjHlDswL8J
— Maj0rT0m (@big_emtee) September 2, 2022
Nice try, Peter.
Now get the hell out of here.
***
