MSNBC executive producer Kyle Griffin may insist that there’s nothing at all remarkable about the creepy and hellish backdrop for Joe Biden’s speech, but a lot of viewers would have to disagree with them. Including, interestingly enough, CNN’s Brianna Keilar and Jeff Zeleny, who couldn’t help but see something genuinely problematic in Biden delivering a highly politically charged speech with two U.S. Marines standing behind him.

For what it’s worth, though, Peter Hamby, journalist and host of “Good Luck America” on Snapchat — and CNN alumnus — thinks that the people who take issue with the Marines being part of the backdrop are making way too big a deal out of it. Because hey, it’s not like this would be the first time that a presidential backdrop has featured members of the military:

Wow, Peter. You really got us there!

You ginormous, intellectually dishonest toolbag.

Trending

You should feel ridiculous, Peter. Because you are.

Bad take, Peter.

Nice try, Peter.

Now get the hell out of here.

***

Related:

Peter Hamby reminded that photos exist showing Al Franken doing what he was accused of

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: backdropbackgroundGeorge H.W. BushGeorge W. BushJoe BidenMarinesmilitaryPeter Hamby