People can’t seem to stop talking about that satanic backdrop for Joe Biden’s twisted speech last night. It really looked like it was being broadcast from the pits of hell, which, given the general attitude of this White House, is entirely fitting.

We can’t stop talking about it because the imagery is just so … what’s the word? Sinister? Terrifying? Insane? Any of those would work. A lot of words would work.

One word that wouldn’t work is “inconsequential.” But if MSNBC executive producer Kyle Griffin could choose one word to describe the backdrop, that would be it:

“You idiots noticing the evil-looking backdrop chosen specifically for Joe Biden’s speech are idiots.”

But of course Kyle is mad at you for noticing things.

Visuals were clearly very important to the Biden administration. And television is, by its very nature, a visual medium. Kyle Griffin works for a television network.

And he’s telling us to just forget about the visuals.

Kyle fits right in at MSNBC, most definitely. A shameless Democratic Party apologist and bootlicker … he checks all the boxes.

Oh, and he’s worth taking just as seriously as a journalist as we take MSNBC as a news network.

Heh.

Biden didn’t sit behind a desk, and he sure as hell didn’t act presidential.

***

