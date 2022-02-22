We’ve been trying to tell MSNBC for years that if they lean too far forward, they’ll faceplant and likely suffer permanent brain damage.

But they refused to listen. And that’s why they end up here:

Sure, Jan.

Trending

In case you missed it, Jeremy Bash was the chief of staff at the Defense Department under President Barack Obama. He also thought that Joe Biden’s plan — if you can even call it a plan — for withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan was great. So yeah.

***

Related:

Matthew Dowd plays the ‘dissent is treason’ card over criticism of Joe Biden on Russia and Ukraine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jeremy BashJoe BidenKyle GriffinMSNBCRussiaVladimir Putin

Recommended Twitchy Video