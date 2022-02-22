We’ve been trying to tell MSNBC for years that if they lean too far forward, they’ll faceplant and likely suffer permanent brain damage.

But they refused to listen. And that’s why they end up here:

Jeremy Bash, ex-Defense Dept. Chief of Staff: "I have never seen a U.S. government team as agile and as focused as this Biden team is, in declassifying intelligence, in calling out Russia's activities." @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 21, 2022

Sure, Jan.

In case you missed it, Jeremy Bash was the chief of staff at the Defense Department under President Barack Obama. He also thought that Joe Biden’s plan — if you can even call it a plan — for withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan was great. So yeah.

Is this satire? https://t.co/9Bg7mOFxdb — Roger Unacceptable Views Kerr (@rk510) February 21, 2022

Right. The same idiots who left a treasure trove of advanced technology in Afghanistan. You liberals are so incapable of dealing with reality it’s going to set back western civilization decades. https://t.co/hr0vfh2Xmn — Neale Travis (@LetsGoBranton) February 21, 2022

I have never seen such propaganda in my life but the mainstream media to prop up a president who is failing in every aspect of his term. This is worse than Obama era propaganda https://t.co/iN21cAEBml — Skip Aroo (@llambchops) February 21, 2022

MSNBC isn't even pretending to be reporting from the same universe everyone else lives in. https://t.co/Mk1U8HVq6h — RBe (@RBPundit) February 22, 2022

***

