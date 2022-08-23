We’ll kick this story off with a reminder about what Dr. Anthony Fauci said in 2020 about what he recommended to then-President Trump:

“It was a decision to make a recommendation to the president,” Fauci said. “It wasn’t my decision that I could implement.”

“When it became clear that we had community spread in the country, with a few cases of community spread—this was way before there was a major explosion like we saw in the northeastern corridor driven by New York City metropolitan area—I recommended to the president that we shut the country down.

“That was a very difficult decision because I knew it would have very serious economic consequences, which it did. But there was no way to stop the explosive spread that we knew would occur if we didn’t do that.”

“I knew it would have serious economic consequences,” said Fauci at the time.

But now Fauci is trying to distance himself from all that ahead of his retirement before the Republicans take control of the House, and possibly the Senate. Dr. Fauci is as shameless as they come:

This guy… holy cow.

That’s awful… and there are countless stories just like the above tweet (this editor included).

Yeah, we can’t really put into words what we’re thinking about this guy either.

As usual, Fauci is trying to have it both ways.

Fauci’s used to not being challenged because normally he goes on networks that treat him as a god.

This grudge will last for decades.

Ditto.

And it isn’t surprising that government bureaucrats like Fauci who never missed a paycheck don’t see what the big deal is…

Fauci still got to go to baseball games in 2020 and was getting paid the whole time, so what’s the big deal?

Jesse Kelly reminded everybody why the elites didn’t think the shutdowns for everybody else were such a big deal:

As usual, there were two different sets of rules.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

