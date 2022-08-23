We’ll kick this story off with a reminder about what Dr. Anthony Fauci said in 2020 about what he recommended to then-President Trump:

“It was a decision to make a recommendation to the president,” Fauci said. “It wasn’t my decision that I could implement.” “When it became clear that we had community spread in the country, with a few cases of community spread—this was way before there was a major explosion like we saw in the northeastern corridor driven by New York City metropolitan area—I recommended to the president that we shut the country down. “That was a very difficult decision because I knew it would have very serious economic consequences, which it did. But there was no way to stop the explosive spread that we knew would occur if we didn’t do that.”

“I knew it would have serious economic consequences,” said Fauci at the time.

But now Fauci is trying to distance himself from all that ahead of his retirement before the Republicans take control of the House, and possibly the Senate. Dr. Fauci is as shameless as they come:

Fauci tells Cavuto "We need to make sure that your listeners understand, I didn’t shut down anything … I don’t think [the lockdowns] irreparably damaged anyone." pic.twitter.com/5qdvfgJQ4K — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 23, 2022

This guy… holy cow.

My grandmother, who didn’t even have Covid, died alone in a hospital following his lockdown policies. We weren’t even allowed a real funeral. She died without one familiar face to comfort her even as her children begged to be with her.I’d say dying alone is irreparable damage. — Jill (@Jillian_Ag) August 23, 2022

That’s awful… and there are countless stories just like the above tweet (this editor included).

The things I want to say about this troll would get me permanently banned from Twitter. Use your imagination. 🤬 https://t.co/REyIbH5W8a — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) August 23, 2022

Yeah, we can’t really put into words what we’re thinking about this guy either.

1) I didn't shut down anything

2) I don't think the lockdowns irreparably damaged anyone Pick one. https://t.co/uP5mzEYs20 — Defiant Baptist (@DefiantBaptist) August 23, 2022

As usual, Fauci is trying to have it both ways.

What planet is this mofo living on? https://t.co/Sesr7FSNUO — Irene F. Irene (@irenefingirene) August 23, 2022

Fauci’s used to not being challenged because normally he goes on networks that treat him as a god.

I’m not a bitter person but I do hold grudges, especially for people like Fauci. https://t.co/9DXi5aX2CB — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 23, 2022

This grudge will last for decades.

Im literally about to puke — 🍿 (@KingsofSting) August 23, 2022

Ditto.

And it isn’t surprising that government bureaucrats like Fauci who never missed a paycheck don’t see what the big deal is…

Of course he doesn’t. He was wined, dined, and celebrated while pulling in over 400k. He was 💯 insulated from the results of his recommended decisions. https://t.co/wQu4W8akns — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) August 24, 2022

Fauci still got to go to baseball games in 2020 and was getting paid the whole time, so what’s the big deal?

Jesse Kelly reminded everybody why the elites didn’t think the shutdowns for everybody else were such a big deal:

Remember when you couldn’t have a funeral for your father but then John Lewis died and they did this? pic.twitter.com/mTgmZIG3Tw — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 23, 2022

As usual, there were two different sets of rules.

