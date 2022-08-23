After Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that he’d be stepping down as NIAID Director and Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Adviser this December, there was a quite a bit of speculation among conservatives regarding the timing of Fauci’s plans. Conveniently, December is the month before January, which happens to be the month in which representatives who won their midterm elections this fall will be sworn into office. And, notably, indications are that the Republicans are on track to take back the House, at least. And that would very likely put Fauci in the hot seat.

In an interview on CNN this morning, Kaitlan Collins asked Fauci if concerns about oversight hearings in a Republican-controlled House had any bearing on the timing of his stepping down. And let’s just say Fauci doesn’t acquit himself terribly well:

Fauci won't commit to appearing before Republican-led hearings: "What has happened up 'till now is more of a character assassination than it is oversight. So, sure, I would be happy to cooperate, [but not if they're] bringing up ridiculous things and attacking my character." pic.twitter.com/KgmC7zkYRV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 23, 2022

Transcript:

Collins: “I don’t have to tell you this, Dr. Fauci, that Republicans, really, to you, to them, you are a symbol of the restrictions that came along with COVID19. Of course Republicans lawmakers and you have clashed many times, and they are expected to take over the House this fall, potentially. And they promised to investigate you if they did. Did that have any role in your departure?” Fauci: “None at all, Kaitlan. Really. None at all. Not even a slight amount. Uh, I have nothing to hide, and I can defend everything I’ve done. So that doesn’t faze me or bother me. My decisions of stepping down go back well over a year. I had decided I might want to step down at the end of the Trump administration. But when President Biden was elected, one of the first things he did was to ask me to join and be his Chief Medical Adviser, which I took as a great honor and I enthusiastically accepted. I thought that that was gonna last about a year, that we would be having COVID behind us after a year. But obviously, painfully so, that’s not the case. But having thought about that, and as you said now, with the prior question a moment ago, I think we’re in a relatively good place with regard to COVID if we utilize and implement the interventions that we have. And I just felt it was the right time, particularly since I’m still healthy, energetic, and passionate about what I wanna do. And I think that’s the time to move on to the next phase.” Collins: “If, once you’ve retired, Republicans want you to go testify, would, is that something you would do?” Fauci: “Sure. I certainly would consider that, but you’ve gotta remember, I believe oversight is a very important part of government structure, and I welcome it and it can be productive. But what is happened up to now is more of a character assassination than it is oversight. So sure, I’d be happy to cooperate so long as we make it something that is a dignified oversight, which it should be, and not just bringing up ridiculous things and attacking my character. That’s not oversight.”

Shorter Fauci: “I totally welcome oversight unless it makes me look bad, in which case I won’t cooperate.”

It is his character that is in question. — DriveBy Geek 🍸 (@drivebygeek) August 23, 2022

Exactly. And Fauci knows it. That’s why he’s so scared: because he knows his character is in the toilet.

Also:

Who wants to tell him? — Zeno (@eveningstar555) August 23, 2022

Can Fauci just decide he doesn’t want to cooperate in any potential oversight hearings and House Republicans just have to let him off the hook?

Oh that's interesting I didn't realize Congressional subpoenas were optional to comply with — Elon's Musk (@andItoldyaso) August 23, 2022

Is that an option? Just decline their subpoena? — Zona Peligrosa (@zona_peligrosa) August 23, 2022

Not that we’re aware of, no.

He doesn't get a choice if they subpoena him, which the GOP will definitely do if he fails to show voluntarily. — Allen Harris (@banthefox40) August 23, 2022

What’s he so afraid of? If he’s so proud of his work and so healthy, energetic, and passionate about what he wants to do, he should already be begging House Republicans to give him a chance to defend his honor.

that's because attacking him is attacking science! — Goldie (@Goldie53035631) August 23, 2022

That’s what he’s been telling himself, at least.

Not attacking your character (although that’s fully justifiable). Attacking your appalling lack of judgement. — Douglas Dunklin (@DougDunklin) August 23, 2022

So calling out your outright lies is an attack on your character? BTW you have no character. — Lady (@lovingit111) August 23, 2022

Fauci is a coward and a narcissist — SpaceHiker (@FreelancerDUR) August 23, 2022

Spoken like a true megalomaniac. — Claudia Tassey (@ctassey34) August 23, 2022

***

***

