Yesterday President Trump announced that plans for an RNC convention in Jacksonville were being scrapped. Trump also reiterated his call for schools to open up in the fall. The media can always be counted on to try and combine apples and oranges on behalf of the Democrat narrative:

President Trump kicked off this WH briefing by cancelling the GOP convention because of the virus surging. In almost the same breath, he argued that kids should be returning to schools across the United States. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 23, 2020

PLAYBOOK this AM: “WAIT A SECOND: How can the WHITE HOUSE push schools across the country to open, vowing it’s safe to gather, while at the same time cancel the Republican convention in Jacksonville, Fla., saying it’s not safe to gather?” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 24, 2020

The two aren’t exactly comparable, but the MSM won’t stop trying.

So we're now saying that schools are… LESS important than political conventions? — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 24, 2020

because people don't typically fly in from across the country to attend first grade? https://t.co/fOpTbjGBTR — Christine "Go Donate Blood" Rousselle (@crousselle) July 24, 2020

Why won’t the MSM look at it another way around and ask Democrats why schools can’t be open if scenes like these in American cities are acceptable?

Just after 9:30pm in Portland. There’s at least 2,000 in this crowd already. More continue to arrive: pic.twitter.com/qn4ERRUJbQ — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 24, 2020

Scenes like that aren’t going unnoticed by people who have spent months not being able to have funerals for loves ones, go to restaurants or get haircuts:

I have to register with the diocese and consent to being contract traced to go to a socially distanced Mass on Sunday, at a church less than a mile from this demonstration. https://t.co/4bSs6J9N6d — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 24, 2020

I have to agree to self-quarantine and be contact traced subject to a $2k fine to see my own family in NY but this is fine? https://t.co/WrJQ9S0ylq — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) July 24, 2020

You still can’t hold funerals for loved ones or go to church. https://t.co/vjvrukqun4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 24, 2020

An honest national media (if only) might show Democrats pictures of those protests they support and ask if that’s “safe” then why isn’t it OK to open schools, but the “journalists” won’t go there.

No social distancing. No masks. No citations. Welcome to Chicago. Calling Dr Fauci! https://t.co/eHQhlykEOz — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 24, 2020

Libs: Phew! Thank God Trump canceled that evil, virus spreading nominating convention for conservatives. Also libs: this is a beautiful and much needed example of anti-racism in a racist, evil country https://t.co/F8HWhFJ2ZY — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) July 24, 2020

It's fine the virus doesn't spread during protests. https://t.co/diJx3T3v9g — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 24, 2020

Seriously screw the politicians. They are selective on who they Require to follow the rules and who they will let do whatever the hell they want. So what if conservatives were out there doing their own thing just like this? It would make national news and it would be condemned. https://t.co/qtIiBPy9qi — truth_b_told_2u (@2uTruth) July 24, 2020

That’s a certainty.

It’s time for all the people in the land to open their businesses. If people want to wear masks, go for it. Open schools and let’s go. Clearly the left isn’t serious about this pandemic and it’s killing too many people via OD & suicide to stay locked down. https://t.co/dIDg3ZhAS1 — ML (@just_mindy) July 24, 2020

A covid social distancing demonstration in Portland. But, no buffalo wings at the bars in NYC because of covid threat. https://t.co/3vWrBMB7FO — Howard Steele (@HowardSteele5) July 24, 2020

Dems do have their priorities!