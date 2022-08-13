This isn’t the first time Nancy Pelosi has pointed out that “Mother Earth is angry,” but the House Speaker is at least now acknowledging that Gaia will be less furious before too long. Why? Because President Biden’s about to sign the Dems’ weather-altering Inflation Reduction Act:

Well look at that — the purpose of the “Inflation Reduction Act” is apparently to sacrifice the U.S. economy to appease the sky gods.

Among Democrats climate change is clearly the most popular religion in DC.

Instead, the lunatics are now in charge.

Yep, Pelosi knows all about that!

Make it happen at the midterms! At the very least Pelosi needs to be relieved of her Speaker’s gavel.

That gets confirmed multiple times every day!

