This isn’t the first time Nancy Pelosi has pointed out that “Mother Earth is angry,” but the House Speaker is at least now acknowledging that Gaia will be less furious before too long. Why? Because President Biden’s about to sign the Dems’ weather-altering Inflation Reduction Act:

NANCY PELOSI: "Mother Earth gets angry from time to time, and this legislation will help us address all of that." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/o9U91SYuBK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 13, 2022

Well look at that — the purpose of the “Inflation Reduction Act” is apparently to sacrifice the U.S. economy to appease the sky gods.

So literately faith based legislation https://t.co/4w8vyggy5Y — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 13, 2022

Among Democrats climate change is clearly the most popular religion in DC.

We are all pagans now, evidently. We have an earth that is alive but act as if God is dead. https://t.co/ALLyMKMBqN — Knot Grumpy (@knotgrumpy) August 13, 2022

Nancy Pelosi says Mother Earth gets Angry from-

Time to Time .. Congressional Democrats actually believe~

Their Legislation will Control the Earth 😂 Once upon a time~

When we lived in a rational world ~

This would be call, Insanity ..🤣pic.twitter.com/sHsH3RMxHt — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) August 13, 2022

Instead, the lunatics are now in charge.

Mother earth does get testy when you try to dig down to China from the beach. https://t.co/j4ahi2A5m9 — DJSmith (@davidjacksmith) August 13, 2022

Yep, Pelosi knows all about that!

While sane people laugh at this, it is the perfect formulation for people who have adopted climate alarmism, with all its symbols, rituals, and arcane dogma, as their state religion. https://t.co/YDX5I6ZgdT — Cruadin (@cruadin) August 13, 2022

🤡🤡 all the clowns need to be voted out https://t.co/EXstcKPCPe — Trump won_1776_Jen (@jbjk216) August 13, 2022

Make it happen at the midterms! At the very least Pelosi needs to be relieved of her Speaker’s gavel.

We live in incredibly stupid times. 🙄 https://t.co/oc1d5z1oVX — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 13, 2022

That gets confirmed multiple times every day!

***

***

