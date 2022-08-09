Remember how genuinely proud we were of Nancy Pelosi for having the balls to defy the Chinese government — and their open threats of pre-emptive and retaliatory violence — and go through with her visit to Taiwan during her tour of Asia? We can count the number of positive things we have to say about Nancy Pelosi on one hand, but we were happy to give her credit where it was due.

Well, maybe we should’ve put a moratorium on our praise until a time when we could be absolutely sure that she was truly standing up to China. Because after this, we might be feeling just a little confused:

"China is one of the freest societies in the world"pic.twitter.com/FmzDHct3Wo — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 9, 2022

Oh, Nancy, baby … what is you doing?

Yeah, our thoughts exactly.

Nancy Pelosi calls China a "strong democracy" and "one of the freest societies in the world." China isn't a democracy. It's a communist dictatorship, and if you go against the government, you disappear. Our leaders are idiots. pic.twitter.com/sZV9rN31pI — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 9, 2022

pelosi had a decent visit pissing beijing and then makes this utterly despicable statement. https://t.co/s5E9LX8UvE — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) August 9, 2022

Yeesh.

I think she meant Taiwan https://t.co/MtRo8J9xc0 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 9, 2022

That’s definitely one possible explanation. Actually a pretty plausible one if you consider her citing Freedom House.

Here’s where Freedom House has Taiwan:

And here’s China:

Our expectations for Nancy Pelosi have always been pretty low, but we can believe that she just misspoke and honestly meant to say “Taiwan” when she said “China.”

That would make what she said slightly less horrible … but not much. Not much at all. Mixing up China and Taiwan is a pretty huge mistake, and it’s not a good look from one of the most powerful politicians in the United States.

As someone pointed out to me, she might have meant to say Taiwan and just accidentally said China. Either way, incredibly embarrassing moment for Pelosi. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 9, 2022

We’re embarrassed for her. And for ourselves.

Anyway, something to think about:

Look I am no fan, but she is knowledgeable about this issue, with a long history, and I am sure she meant Taiwan. And yes, she does suck otherwise. I know libs wouldn't give a Republican this benefit of a doubt. And that is why I am not a lib. https://t.co/jjhqIkwi0M — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) August 9, 2022

That seems more than fair.