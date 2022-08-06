As you know, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Asia included a stop in Taiwan, which didn’t make the ChiCom leadership at all happy:

China on Friday said it is canceling or suspending dialogue with the United States on a range of issues from climate change to military relations and anti-drug efforts in retaliation for a visit this week to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The measures, which come amid cratering relations between Beijing and Washington, are the latest in a promised series of steps intended to punish the U.S. for allowing the visit to the island it claims as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary. China on Thursday launched threatening military exercises in six zones just off Taiwan’s coasts that it says will run through Sunday. Missiles have also been fired over Taiwan, defense officials told state media. China routinely opposes the self-governing island having its own contacts with foreign governments, but its response to the Pelosi visit has been unusually vociferous. The Foreign Ministry said dialogue between U.S. and Chinese regional commanders and defense department heads would be canceled, along with talks on military maritime safety.

However, maybe Chairman Xi will at least be moved by Pelosi’s story about how she first felt a special connection to the country of China:

"When I was a little girl, I was told at the beach if I dug a hole deep enough we would reach China. So we've always felt a connection there." — Ken Moriyasu (@kenmoriyasu) August 5, 2022

LOL. Wow…

Nancy Pelosi says she’s always felt a connection to China because when she was a little girl her parents told her if she kept digging a hole at the beach eventually she’d reach China. We are truly led by imbeciles. pic.twitter.com/cQx37gRDR9 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 6, 2022

That’s something we would have expected to come from Kamala Harris, but maybe Pelosi hired some of the VP’s former writers.

PELOSI: "When I was a little girl, I was told at the beach if I dug a hole deep enough we would reach China. So we've always felt a connection there." LOL what? 😂

pic.twitter.com/HHhjQRKRI9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 6, 2022

Pelosi almost actually said her own version of what the Dems always falsely attributed to Sarah Palin:

Nancy Pelosi: “I can see China from the beach” — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 6, 2022

OMG… Pelosi’s “I can see China from my beach hole” moment. I remember when @SarahPalinUSA got mocked when a comedian (not her) said something far less ridiculous. https://t.co/PxjiyOU74B — Hootyman (@TheHootyman) August 6, 2022

Imagine the mainstream media mockery if a Republican said that.

***

