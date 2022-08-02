Well, she did it. She actually did it. Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taiwan, making her the first Speaker of the U.S. House to visit the country since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich went in 1997.

And honestly, we couldn’t be more pleased. Despite all of our many, many, many political disagreements with her — did we mention there are many? — we applaud her willingness to defy the CCP and take a stand for freedom.

Here is Pelosi’s statement:

“Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy.

“Our visit is part of our broader trip to the Indo-Pacific — including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan — focused on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance.  Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region.  America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy.

“Our visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan – and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances.  The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo.”

The Washington Post has also published this opinion piece by Pelosi:

Nancy Pelosi’s statements and visit fly in the face of John Kirby’s craven statement on behalf of the craven Biden administration yesterday saying that “we do not support Taiwan independence.” And we’re genuinely grateful for that. The people of Taiwan should know that America supports them.

Seriously.

And for what it’s worth, 26 Senate Republicans have issued a statement of their own applauding Pelosi’s visit:

Thank you, Nancy Pelosi. We mean it.

Tags: autocracyCCPChinademocracyNancy PelosiSenate RepublicansTaiwan