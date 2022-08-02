Well, she did it. She actually did it. Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taiwan, making her the first Speaker of the U.S. House to visit the country since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich went in 1997.

First video of Nancy Pelosi in #Taiwan after landing. pic.twitter.com/G7xBr35OOn — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 2, 2022

Pelosi steps onto Taiwanese soil pic.twitter.com/vqWr3vqHCx — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) August 2, 2022

And honestly, we couldn’t be more pleased. Despite all of our many, many, many political disagreements with her — did we mention there are many? — we applaud her willingness to defy the CCP and take a stand for freedom.

America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 2, 2022

Our visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan – and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 2, 2022

The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo. Read my full statement on our Congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan here:https://t.co/I2tuY2qFWK — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 2, 2022

Here is Pelosi’s statement:

“Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy. “Our visit is part of our broader trip to the Indo-Pacific — including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan — focused on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance. Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region. America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy. “Our visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan – and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances. The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo.”

The Washington Post has also published this opinion piece by Pelosi:

Opinion by Nancy Pelosi: Why I’m leading a congressional delegation to Taiwanhttps://t.co/xvO5YqkBso — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 2, 2022

The Washington Post just posted this op-ed by Speaker Pelosi. https://t.co/FVyYUlHzQo pic.twitter.com/PQqsNqf9uo — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 2, 2022

.@SpeakerPelosi: “we take this trip at a time when the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy…By traveling to Taiwan, we honor our commitment to democracy: reaffirming that the freedoms of Taiwan — and all democracies — must be respected.” https://t.co/KFh1TO339P — Michael Sobolik (@michaelsobolik) August 2, 2022

Nancy Pelosi’s statements and visit fly in the face of John Kirby’s craven statement on behalf of the craven Biden administration yesterday saying that “we do not support Taiwan independence.” And we’re genuinely grateful for that. The people of Taiwan should know that America supports them.

This is a great statement of commitment to Taiwan and democracy. https://t.co/eKRJgZ9SpD — Kent Graham🦬 (@kent_graham) August 2, 2022

You love to see it! 🇺🇸🇹🇼 https://t.co/mVN20rxTNv — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 2, 2022

Seriously.

And for what it’s worth, 26 Senate Republicans have issued a statement of their own applauding Pelosi’s visit:

Twenty-six Senate Republicans, including McConnell, issue statement saying: “We support Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.” pic.twitter.com/sU9bMlcCQ0 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 2, 2022

Thank you, Nancy Pelosi. We mean it.