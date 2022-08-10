There’s been a string of convenient coincidences in the life of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lately. First, her husband made some big chip stock trades just before a House subsidy vote. Pelosi was asked if her husband’s trading is ever based on information he receives from her, and the Speaker’s answer was “absolutely not” (she then couldn’t leave fast enough). In other words, Pelosi would like us to believe this was a total coincidence:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband purchased up to $5 million in stock options on a computer-chip company ahead of a vote on legislation next week that would deliver billions of dollars in subsidies to boost the chip-manufacturing industry, new financial disclosures show.

Paul Pelosi purchased on June 17, 20,000 shares of Nvidia, a top semiconductor company, worth between $1 million and $5 million, the Daily Caller reported, citing disclosure reports filed by the House speaker.

Senators are expected to convene as early as Tuesday to vote on a bipartisan competition bill to set aside $52 billion to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing and give tax credits for production, Reuters reported.

Next up in the “total coincidence” parade is the fact that Pelosi’s son accompanied her on the recent trip to Asia which included a stop in Taiwan. Oh, and he’s also got business dealings there but nothing like that took place on this trip:

Anybody buying that one?

Pelosi’s claim might be slightly believable if her son didn’t have business dealings in Asia, but guess what:

“Unnamed guest.” Gee, wonder why…

It’s almost like Pelosi was trying to keep this as hush-hush as possible, which it weird for something that she says was totally on the up and up.

LOL. We’ll take “things that will never happen” for $500.

