There’s been a string of convenient coincidences in the life of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lately. First, her husband made some big chip stock trades just before a House subsidy vote. Pelosi was asked if her husband’s trading is ever based on information he receives from her, and the Speaker’s answer was “absolutely not” (she then couldn’t leave fast enough). In other words, Pelosi would like us to believe this was a total coincidence:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband purchased up to $5 million in stock options on a computer-chip company ahead of a vote on legislation next week that would deliver billions of dollars in subsidies to boost the chip-manufacturing industry, new financial disclosures show. Paul Pelosi purchased on June 17, 20,000 shares of Nvidia, a top semiconductor company, worth between $1 million and $5 million, the Daily Caller reported, citing disclosure reports filed by the House speaker. Senators are expected to convene as early as Tuesday to vote on a bipartisan competition bill to set aside $52 billion to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing and give tax credits for production, Reuters reported.

Next up in the “total coincidence” parade is the fact that Pelosi’s son accompanied her on the recent trip to Asia which included a stop in Taiwan. Oh, and he’s also got business dealings there but nothing like that took place on this trip:

Pelosi insists that her son had no business dealings on Asia trip that she brought him on. Sounds familiar. pic.twitter.com/zliCUcWPCf — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 10, 2022

Reporter: "There are some reports that your son was on this trip with you, was he and what was his role?" Speaker Pelosi: "Yes, he was. His role was to be my escort…" Reporter: "Did he have any business dealings?" Speaker Pelosi: "No he did not." pic.twitter.com/JY6tjSScmJ — Forbes (@Forbes) August 10, 2022

Anybody buying that one?

I've heard this totally innocent and totally reasonable explanation before. https://t.co/wi9hDKqHtA — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) August 10, 2022

Pelosi’s claim might be slightly believable if her son didn’t have business dealings in Asia, but guess what:

Breaking🚨: Paul Pelosi Jr., Nancy's son, was an unnamed guest during her tour of Asia & Taiwan He also is also on the board of Two Lithium Mining Companies, $SXOOF & $ATAO Asian Countries produce 75%+ of the world's Lithium Batteries — Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker ♟ (@PelosiTracker_) August 9, 2022

“Unnamed guest.” Gee, wonder why…

Here is Altair International Corp ($ATAO) describing Pelosi Jr.'s appointment to the board: "His focus will be on Altair’s corporate mission developing strategic partnerships with other companies in the lithium mining and related sectors." — Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker ♟ (@PelosiTracker_) August 9, 2022

The details are scarce on why Paul Pelosi Jr. accompanied his mother on a pure diplomatic visit. For some reason he was not listed as an official guest of Pelosi on her website. — Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker ♟ (@PelosiTracker_) August 9, 2022

It’s almost like Pelosi was trying to keep this as hush-hush as possible, which it weird for something that she says was totally on the up and up.

Maybe they should raid her house to find out?? — Rossetti (@stejSetti) August 10, 2022

LOL. We’ll take “things that will never happen” for $500.

