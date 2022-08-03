This afternoon White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre remarked about the vote in Kansas against a proposed abortion amendment, and used that as an attempt to dunk on the Supreme Court while declaring the striking down of Roe v. Wade as “unconstitutional.” Fox News’ Bret Baier had a fitting reaction:

Next up was President Biden, or whoever tweeted this from the @POTUS account (::cough:: ron klain ::cough::):

Trending

And of course the Democrats will refuse to see how that’s an incredible self-own.

null

The system is working as the majority on the Supreme Court intended and that’s somehow an “in your face” to SCOTUS? Please.

The Biden White House and the Democrats certainly hope their base doesn’t understand what happened.

Obligatory closing question:

We’ll wait for an answer, Mr. President — and we’ll no doubt be waiting a long time.

***

Related:

‘Calling a 2-year lid’? Biden’s still testing positive for Covid (and bragging about gas prices)

Politico says one drone strike later, Biden appears poised to reverse his ‘slumping political fortunes’

Biden spox breaks out a chart to brag about ‘fastest decline in gas prices in over a decade’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionJoe BidenKansaspotusRoe v. Wadestates' rightsSupreme Court