This afternoon White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre remarked about the vote in Kansas against a proposed abortion amendment, and used that as an attempt to dunk on the Supreme Court while declaring the striking down of Roe v. Wade as “unconstitutional.” Fox News’ Bret Baier had a fitting reaction:

Next up was President Biden, or whoever tweeted this from the @POTUS account (::cough:: ron klain ::cough::):

I don't think the Supreme Court or for that matter Congressional Republicans – who for decades have pushed their extremist agenda – have a clue about the power of American women. Last night in Kansas they found out. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 3, 2022

And of course the Democrats will refuse to see how that’s an incredible self-own.

The system is working as the majority on the Supreme Court intended and that’s somehow an “in your face” to SCOTUS? Please.

you… don't even know what was voted on last night do you — Kaya (@kayatweetsstuff) August 3, 2022

I don't think you guys really understood the SCOTUS decision if this is your response. https://t.co/W8C9RIeCOf — Ghost of Honkitude (@posting_ls) August 3, 2022

The Biden White House and the Democrats certainly hope their base doesn’t understand what happened.

Obligatory closing question:

We’ll wait for an answer, Mr. President — and we’ll no doubt be waiting a long time.

