Yesterday Kansas voters rejected a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state’s constitution:

Kansas voters on Tuesday rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have ended abortion protections in the state, marking the first time since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade that Americans have voted on the issue. If passed, language would have been added to the state Constitution stating, “[b]ecause Kansans value both women and children, the constitution of the state of Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion.” The proposed amendment was in response to a Kansas Supreme Court ruling in 2019 that said the state’s constitution protects the “natural right of personal autonomy,” which includes the right to “control one’s own body.” With 96 percent reporting, the Value Them Both Amendment failed 58.8 percent to 41.2 percent, according to the Associated Press.

In other words, that’s the proper way the Supreme Court said the issue should be decided, but White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre would obviously like everybody to believe the vote was an “in your face” of sorts to the Court:

Karine Jean-Pierre on Kansas voters rejecting an amendment providing no right to an abortion: "In the wake of Dobbs, the president predicted people would turn out in record numbers to reclaim rights stolen from them…" pic.twitter.com/r7Tu47BSZ0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 3, 2022

“In the wake of Dobbs the president predicted people would turn out in record numbers to reclaim rights stolen from them, and they did.” Stolen?

The thing is that there is in fact no constitutional “right” to an abortion, so the Supreme Court sent the issue back to the states where it belongs. It’s really that simple and if Jean-Pierre thinks the Kansas vote was some sort of “we showed them” gesture to SCOTUS she’s wildly misinterpreting what happened — or hoping everybody else misinterprets what happened.

Yes, that’s why the Supreme Court gave it to the states to handle. Yet, you and your party cried to the skies that this was the end. https://t.co/3uixGRhtsc — RAY (@mistah_raymond) August 3, 2022

KJP isn’t making the point she thinks she is.

No rights were stolen. They were returned to the proper place. — Jon Petersen (@jonpete69) August 3, 2022

Nothing was stolen from them 🤣 the SC turned it back over to the States and the citizens finally got to vote on the issue. See how that works KJP 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/HuZ5NuNEOh — Tracie James (@TracieJames777) August 3, 2022

Perhaps at the next press conference Peter Doocy can ask KJP to point to where the word “abortion” is in the Constitution.

Rights weren’t stolen. Rights were given back to the states. And for decades. Democrats have used abortion as a wedge between ppl. That tool of theirs is gone and ppl can now decide. — chip (@ontherunhappy) August 3, 2022

As it should be.

Here’s Bret Baier’s response to KJP’s claim that the SCOTUS ruling was “unconstitutional”: