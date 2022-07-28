Back in April a jury acquitted two defendants of conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 but couldn’t agree on a verdict for two others:

A jury on Friday acquitted two men of all charges in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer but couldn’t reach verdicts against the two alleged leaders, a stunning defeat for the government after a weekslong trial that centered on a remarkable FBI sting operation just before the 2020 election.
[…]
The result was announced on the fifth day of deliberations, a few hours after the jury said it had been struggling to find unanimity on charges in the 10-count indictment. The judge told the panel to keep working, but jurors emerged again after lunch to say they still were deadlocked on some counts.

Republican Congressman Dan Bishop of North Carolina has a thread today in which he raising many concerns about how that played out when it comes to the FBI’s actions.

There are many issues in this thread that certainly deserve to be looked into much deeper:

This thread is something else:

Trending

Here are some of the resources Rep. Bishop says the FBI used for the operation:

Wow.

Many questions remain:

Those questions definitely deserve answers.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald has a question for Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

FBI is shady AF: Julie Kelly discovers something DAMNING while doing prep work in advance of verdict in Whitmer ‘kidnapping’ case (thread)

‘Reeks of Whitmer FEDNAPPING’! Court filing confirms shady AF FBI had over ’20 assets on the ground’ on January 6

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FBIGov. Gretchen WhitmerGov. Ralph NorthamJustice DepartmentRep. Dan Bishop