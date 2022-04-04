If what Julie Kelly is reporting here in this damning thread is true, then it’s quite possible there was straight-up election interference from the FBI in 2020. We know, we’ve talked about a lot of stuff that makes you wonder if we’re adjusting our tinfoil hats but this seems … odd.

Even troubling.

Kudos to Julie for keeping the pressure on and reporting on a story many people in the media would like to just sort of forget.

Take a look:

Doing a little prep work in advance of verdict in Whitmer "kidnapping" case and something I just noticed: Defendants arrested October 7 and 8, 2020. Grand jury indictment not issued until December 16, 2020, way past the 30-day window required in federal criminal cases. Why?… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 3, 2022

Was past the 30-day window required in federal criminal cases.

Why indeed?

Prosecutors said they needed to arrest the men before Election Day bc defendants planned to "kidnap" Whitmer before November 3: DOJ: "Because of the imminent nature of the threat, law enforcement was obliged to arrest the subjects before this evidence could be processed." BUT.. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 3, 2022

Say what?

Oh, it gets shadier.

Keep going.

No hard evidence presented in trial supported this aside from a few texts about Whitmer possibly getting a cabinet position. The reason why FBI arrested the men before Election Day was to dirty-up Trump while Americans were voting in 2020. He was blamed for stoking the plot. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 3, 2022

Remember how hard the media worked to blame Trump for the Whitmer kidnapping plot? They claimed he was influencing white supremacists and nationalists …

Biden and Whitmer fed it because of course they did.

Both Biden and Whitmer seized on the arrests. Whitmer gave numerous TV interviews, portraying herself as a victim of Trump's alleged alliance with militia groups. Bluechecks cited Trump's "Liberate Michigan" tweet as a call to action for the kidnappers:https://t.co/VFQxympvEI — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 3, 2022

We totally forgot about that. Liberate Michigan.

They lost their minds.

He was fighting against her crazy lockdowns that were killing her state’s economy and stunting children’s education but somehow this became the calling card for some militia to kidnap Whitmer. Don’t look at us like that, we just work here.

But OOPS–here is the 2020 testimony by the Special Agent in charge about that tweet. This was straight-up election interference, once again, by the FBI. If defendants are found not guilty by way of FBI entrapment, this must be thoroughly investigated by GOP House next year: pic.twitter.com/XXz1I9N5O5 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 3, 2022

The more we read about the months and events leading up to the election, the more we just have to scratch our heads.

Oh, they’ve all bragged about ‘fortifying the election,’ so we know something was going on.

How deep that something actually goes though remains to be seen.

