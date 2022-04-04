Starting to wonder if Jennifer Rubin is eating a lot of paint chips or somethin’ in her spare time. Maybe her mom ate a bunch of deli meat when she was in utero?

Because this take is bad, super bad, totally super bad, crazy insane bad, bad bad bad even for her.

Biden’s economy would be unmatched if not for the inflation … he created with his own sh*t policies.

*sigh*

Opinion by Jennifer Rubin: If it weren’t for inflation, this president's economic performance would be unmatched. https://t.co/XljJpsVTpl — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 4, 2022

From WaPo:

Looking at the big picture, Biden’s economic record is extraordinary, but it is marred by inflation. Whether responsible or not for the latter, Biden is unlikely to improve the public’s surly mood until inflation abates. That is bad news for Democrats’ chances in the midterms, but if the Fed brings down inflation without driving the country into a recession, Biden’s economic record may be viewed as one of the most successful in history. That is a big “if.”

Marred by inflation caused by HIS POLICIES, JENN.

FFS.

And folks, we’re written many a story about people calling Jenn out for being a peanut-butter-brain, but WHOO DAWGIE , this was impressive:

If it weren’t for the cost, I could afford to fly private. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) April 4, 2022

Same.

If it weren't for the assassination of her husband, Mary Todd Lincoln would have enjoyed the play… — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 4, 2022

It would have been a great show, totally.

If it wasn't for a bad economy Carter would have been reelected. The ONE thing the government has almost absolute control over is monetary policy which is where inflation comes from. Can't wait to see Jen's take on trillion dollar deficits. — Texas Garabedian (@TexasGarabedian) April 4, 2022

If it weren't for inflation, soaring gas prices, record crime wave, a disastrous wide open southern border, and starting WWIII with gaffes – this president's performance would be unmatched. 😂😂😂😂😂👉🤡 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 4, 2022

Seriously.

You’d think someone close to her at some point would say, ‘Jenn, put the WaPo down. No more.’

If EVs weren't $60,000 everyone would have one. — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) April 4, 2022

but we saved 16 cents at the 4th of July???? — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) April 4, 2022

WHOOHOO!

If it weren't for the sarcastic replies to this Tweet, I wouldn't be laughing right now 🤣 — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) April 4, 2022

And we sure as heck wouldn’t be able to write about her being a nimrod.

So winning?

***

Related:

FUMBLE! Shannon Sharpe DRAGGED so much for his completely out-of-touch tweet on gas prices he starts babbling in the 3rd person and LOL

Sh*t just got REAL! Elon Musk officially becomes Twitter’s largest shareholder (let the games BEGIN!)

Bro, just take the L: Keith Olbermann tries picking a fight with Corey DeAngelis about #schoolchoice and it does NOT go well

Recommended Twitchy Video