This editor bleeds orange, so we take no pleasure in pointing out how idiotic this tweet from former Bronco superstar Shannon Sharpe really is.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is REAL, and it even destroys the minds of Super Bowl Champs like Sharpe.

It all started with him tweeting about how upset he was paying so much for gas:

Anyone knows someone hiring that owns a gas station? You get a discount IF* you wrk at an establishment. Do ppl still siphon off gas? It was a thing when I was a growing up. pic.twitter.com/cfmKNOGhoI — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 3, 2022

Ha ha ha, so clever, the bazillionaire who made money tossing a ball around wants to work for a gas station so he can get a break on gas.

But when he’s reminded of WHY the gas is so high …

Shannon do you still hate Donald? — Colten Pope (@ColtenPope) April 3, 2022

He tweets this stupid.

I’d rather pay 20 bucks a gallon than have Trump in office. Hope that answers your question https://t.co/zdL1hgZ17P — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 3, 2022

Talk about privilege.

The majority of Americans canNOT afford $20 a gallon … we suppose we should thank Shannon for reminding us all it is the out-of-touch, wealthy elite who support Biden. They love to pretend Democrats are the party of the little man, the poor man (we can still say man, right? just not woman?), but the reality is they are the party of the uber-rich.

Like Shannon Sharpe.

People who can't afford to get to work or feed their families beg to differ. — O Honey, Bless Your Heart (@mirabiledictu86) April 4, 2022

Don’t suppose Shannon realizes $20 a gallon would make everything else crazy expensive too, right?

But POLITICS. TRUUUUUMP! REEEEEE!

So, you’re cool with going scorched Earth on middle class working people just because you have a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. You sure you didn’t take a bunch of hits to the head and it literally knocked the sense out of you? — Zeek Arkham, The Notorious C.O.P. (@ZeekArkham) April 4, 2022

How many concussions? Fair question.

I used to like Sharpe. Not any more. — Dr. OBGYN (not a biologist) WOMAN Identifier (@truthcures2) April 4, 2022

Yeah, we did too.

Must be nice to have enough money not to care about that which would ruin most of working America. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 3, 2022

I’ll take “things people with low IQ’s say” for a thousand, Alex. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) April 3, 2022

Shannon doesn’t care about poor people. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 3, 2022

Nope, he doesn’t.

Even if he claims he does.

Don’t speculate on what I care about. I will tell. Shannon doesn’t care about you, Buzz Patterson. https://t.co/ejJD19U7gT — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 3, 2022

What’s with going all third-person? Really? Is this the WWE, Shannon?

What a maroon.

***

Related:

Sh*t just got REAL! Elon Musk officially becomes Twitter’s largest shareholder (let the games BEGIN!)

Bro, just take the L: Keith Olbermann tries picking a fight with Corey DeAngelis about #schoolchoice and it does NOT go well

‘MUH GREEN ENERGY!’ Pete Buttigieg says tough t*tty to Americans struggling with crazy-expensive prices at the pump (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video