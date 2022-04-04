Remember when Biden said Hunter was the smartest man he knows? Good times.

While millions of Americans are struggling to put gas in their tanks and food on their tables, Hunter Biden is living it up while we all pay for the Secret Service to PROTECT him. And we guess you could say the Secret Service is ‘living it up’ as well staying in a swank mansion that costs MORE than $30k a month …

To babysit Sleepy Joe’s degenerate son.

81 million people voted for this.

*cough cough*

“The Secret Service detail protecting the president's controversial son, Hunter Biden, has been paying more than $30,000 a month to rent out a swanky Malibu, California, mansion for nearly a year, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.”https://t.co/zDAtG6fGxP — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 4, 2022

From ABC News:

The Secret Service detail protecting the president’s controversial son has been paying more than $30,000 a month to rent out a swanky Malibu, California, mansion for nearly a year, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News. The agency responsible for protecting the president and his family — among other ranking government officials — selected the property in order to be located as close as possible to Biden’s own rented mansion where he is paying about $20,000 a month according to property listings, sources told ABC News.

Hunter is paying $20k a month in rent.

Must be all that art he’s been selling.

Oh, and if you do the math, that’s $360k for RENT SO FAR so the secret service can keep an eye on Biden’s POS son.

The book “Laptop from Hell” does an excellent job documenting some of the truly reprehensible things Hunter has done because of his dad’s clout. It’s amazing how Biden has been able to swing his son’s story into one that is praised by most people, all because they hate Trump. — Christopher Ball (@chrisball96) April 4, 2022

Shocking, right?

Meanwhile, Americans are being told to just buy a Tesla if they don’t like paying so much at the pump.

Yay, Biden.

