Earlier this week we told you about a man who had been charged with misdemeanors for entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6th of 2021 who said the Capitol Police allowed him to go into the building. The judge apparently agreed and found the man not guilty.

The hits for the government continued today with this news out of Grand Rapids, Michigan:

Julie Kelly with more:

From the Associated Press:

A jury on Friday acquitted two men of all charges in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer but couldn’t reach verdicts against the two alleged leaders, a stunning defeat for the government after a weekslong trial that centered on an FBI sting operation just before the 2020 election.

The decisions were announced a few hours after the jury said it was struggling to find unanimity on all 10 charges. The judge told the panel to keep working on the fifth day of deliberations, but jurors emerged again after lunch to say they still were deadlocked on some counts.

It’s quite clear that the jury thinks the FBI overstepped big time… again.

Wow.

Questions now need to be answered:

Stay tuned.

