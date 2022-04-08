Earlier this week we told you about a man who had been charged with misdemeanors for entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6th of 2021 who said the Capitol Police allowed him to go into the building. The judge apparently agreed and found the man not guilty.

The hits for the government continued today with this news out of Grand Rapids, Michigan:

JUST IN – Two men were found not guilty of "attempted kidnapping" of Governor Whitmer, and a mistrial has been declared for the other counts. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 8, 2022

BREAKING: Jurors acquitted two defendants of conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 but couldn't agree on a verdict for two others. https://t.co/w1N9AvPOpH — The Associated Press (@AP) April 8, 2022

Julie Kelly with more:

After 18 months with the judge ruling in their favor on nearly every issue, the DOJ did not get a SINGLE CONVICTION in the alleged plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 8, 2022

BREAKING: Verdicts in Whitmer "kidnapping" trial: ADAM FOX–the alleged ringleader NO VERDICT on conspiracy to kidnap BARRY CROFT: NO VERDICT DANIEL HARRIS ON KIDNAPPING NOT GUILTY — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 8, 2022

From the Associated Press:

A jury on Friday acquitted two men of all charges in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer but couldn’t reach verdicts against the two alleged leaders, a stunning defeat for the government after a weekslong trial that centered on an FBI sting operation just before the 2020 election. The decisions were announced a few hours after the jury said it was struggling to find unanimity on all 10 charges. The judge told the panel to keep working on the fifth day of deliberations, but jurors emerged again after lunch to say they still were deadlocked on some counts.

It’s quite clear that the jury thinks the FBI overstepped big time… again.

WOW. FBI record regarding its elaborate entrapment plots continues to not be so great… https://t.co/EpL35rWE37 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 8, 2022

Wow.

Amazing. I'd like to think FBI/DOJ will be hit hard in return, but probably a pipe dream. Regardless, thank you Julie for covering things most of the media intentionally ignore — Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) April 8, 2022

Questions now need to be answered:

Raises the question: Did the FBI intentionally entrap a bunch of guys to carry out a kidnapping plot against Gov. Whitmer in order to create bad headlines for Trump during the 2020 election? https://t.co/rkA2jpQBwG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 8, 2022

Stay tuned.

