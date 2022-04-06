Here’s a bit of breaking news related to the January 6th Capitol riot that Democrats (and a couple Republicans) on the 1/6 committee won’t like hearing:

Federal defense contractor with top-secret security clearance who admitted he entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack was found not guilty. https://t.co/yiQHAOdM7W

From NBC News:

A federal defense contractor with a top-secret security clearance who admitted he entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack was found not guilty at trial on Wednesday.

Matthew Martin was acquitted by U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden after a two-day bench trial. Martin chose to go to trial in the misdemeanor case before a judge rather than go before a D.C. jury.

Martin, who lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico, held a security clearance and took personal leave from his job on Jan. 6. He was arrested in April 2021 and faced charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.