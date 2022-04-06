Here’s a bit of breaking news related to the January 6th Capitol riot that Democrats (and a couple Republicans) on the 1/6 committee won’t like hearing:
Federal defense contractor with top-secret security clearance who admitted he entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack was found not guilty. https://t.co/yiQHAOdM7W
— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 6, 2022
From NBC News:
A federal defense contractor with a top-secret security clearance who admitted he entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack was found not guilty at trial on Wednesday.
Matthew Martin was acquitted by U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden after a two-day bench trial. Martin chose to go to trial in the misdemeanor case before a judge rather than go before a D.C. jury.
Martin, who lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico, held a security clearance and took personal leave from his job on Jan. 6. He was arrested in April 2021 and faced charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
Wow.
So let’s get this straight:
Democrats, along with the Lincoln Project wing of the GOP, made “insurrection!” and “save democracy!” their rallying cries.
But there’s not even enough evidence to win misdemeanor trials for trespassing and illegal parading?
Seriously? https://t.co/iUrm2jQj2G
— 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) April 6, 2022
We’ll have to wait and see how the other cases play out. According to NBC News, “the FBI has made more than 775 arrests in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.”
***
