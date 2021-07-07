It’s come to this. . .

“FBI: Investigators found fully assembled U.S. Capitol Lego toy at Jan. 6 riot leader’s home”:

FBI: Investigators found fully assembled U.S. Capitol Lego toy at Jan. 6 riot leader’s home https://t.co/MowKrTbkz8 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 7, 2021

It’s really hard to tell any longer:

Is this from @TheBabylonBee ? — Heather Gustafson (@mommymcgraw) July 7, 2021

But we will point out this is from the FBI and not The Daily Beast:

According to court documents obtained by Smoking Gun, FBI investigators seized an array of firearms from his home—as well as what the court filings described as a “fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set.”

Here’s the guy the FBI is talking about:

*Robert Morss, a substitute social studies teacher from Glenshaw PA, was arrested today in the insurrection.

*Clashed with cops; tried to wrest away one officer’s baton.

*Says to cops: “You guys are betraying us.”

*Charges: Assault, obstruction, etc.https://t.co/WK7ghshNOx pic.twitter.com/RkEXdZYL4F — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) June 11, 2021

Does the FBI really think this is evidence?

And what other toys did he have?

So what, did he have the Millennium Falcon too? 🙄 — Cr8z13 (@Cr8z13) July 7, 2021

Welcome to Space Force, sir:

I got the space shuttle for Christmas one year. Can I be an astronaut? — 不是中国 机器人 (@FakeNam83641332) July 7, 2021

They’re blueprints!

He had blueprints!!!! — x (@bell_andre) July 7, 2021

“Well case closed then”:

Well case closed then. — hynterd (@HdavisHunter) July 7, 2021

But there are libs making this exact point:

Which would suggest the riot wasn’t spontaneous. — McArty (@Neolorica) July 7, 2021

Used as a mock up to plan the attack no doubt — Michael (@Michael92766504) July 7, 2021

That's my thinking as well. — Bella LaRue 🏳️‍🌈🌊🌊 (@Bellas1HissyFit) July 7, 2021

Sigh.

