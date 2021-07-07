It’s come to this. . .

“FBI: Investigators found fully assembled U.S. Capitol Lego toy at Jan. 6 riot leader’s home”:

It’s really hard to tell any longer:

But we will point out this is from the FBI and not The Daily Beast:

According to court documents obtained by Smoking Gun, FBI investigators seized an array of firearms from his home—as well as what the court filings described as a “fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set.”

Here’s the guy the FBI is talking about:

Does the FBI really think this is evidence?

And what other toys did he have?

Welcome to Space Force, sir:

They’re blueprints!

“Well case closed then”:

But there are libs making this exact point:

Sigh.

***

