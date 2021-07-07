It’s come to this. . .
“FBI: Investigators found fully assembled U.S. Capitol Lego toy at Jan. 6 riot leader’s home”:
FBI: Investigators found fully assembled U.S. Capitol Lego toy at Jan. 6 riot leader’s home https://t.co/MowKrTbkz8
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 7, 2021
It’s really hard to tell any longer:
Is this from @TheBabylonBee ?
— Heather Gustafson (@mommymcgraw) July 7, 2021
But we will point out this is from the FBI and not The Daily Beast:
According to court documents obtained by Smoking Gun, FBI investigators seized an array of firearms from his home—as well as what the court filings described as a “fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set.”
Here’s the guy the FBI is talking about:
*Robert Morss, a substitute social studies teacher from Glenshaw PA, was arrested today in the insurrection.
*Clashed with cops; tried to wrest away one officer’s baton.
*Says to cops: “You guys are betraying us.”
*Charges: Assault, obstruction, etc.https://t.co/WK7ghshNOx pic.twitter.com/RkEXdZYL4F
— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) June 11, 2021
Does the FBI really think this is evidence?
Not exactly sand table quality. https://t.co/Fo6FtTenN1 pic.twitter.com/iOlWKnGYmo
— BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) July 7, 2021
And what other toys did he have?
So what, did he have the Millennium Falcon too? 🙄
— Cr8z13 (@Cr8z13) July 7, 2021
Welcome to Space Force, sir:
I got the space shuttle for Christmas one year. Can I be an astronaut?
— 不是中国 机器人 (@FakeNam83641332) July 7, 2021
They’re blueprints!
He had blueprints!!!!
— x (@bell_andre) July 7, 2021
“Well case closed then”:
Well case closed then.
— hynterd (@HdavisHunter) July 7, 2021
But there are libs making this exact point:
Which would suggest the riot wasn’t spontaneous.
— McArty (@Neolorica) July 7, 2021
Used as a mock up to plan the attack no doubt
— Michael (@Michael92766504) July 7, 2021
That's my thinking as well.
— Bella LaRue 🏳️🌈🌊🌊 (@Bellas1HissyFit) July 7, 2021
Sigh.
