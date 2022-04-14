We’re certainly not experts, but this sounds pretty damn shady, FBI.

After what happened with the so-called Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping attempt, and now this … something stinks in the DOJ.

In a big way.

Julie Kelly continues to cover a story so many people in the media (and government) just seem to want to go away. We have to ask ourselves WHY they don’t want the whole story to come out.

And of course, we’re being facetious.

We know damn well why they don’t want the truth to come out.

Drip drip from DOJs delayed discovery. More confirmation FBI had assets on the ground on J6 AND feds infiltrated Oath Keepers before that day. Reeks of Whitmer Fednapping (h/t ⁦@StarChamberMaid⁩) pic.twitter.com/EJeNtp8cpn — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 13, 2022

Drip drip from DOJ’s delayed discovery.

Makes ya’ wonder.

From The Epoch Times:

At least 20 FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives “assets” were embedded around the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a defense attorney wrote in a court filing on April 12. The disclosure was made in a motion seeking to dismiss seditious conspiracy and obstruction charges against 10 Oath Keepers defendants in one of the most prominent Jan. 6 criminal cases. David W. Fischer, attorney for Thomas E. Caldwell of Berryville, Virginia, filed a 41-page motion to dismiss four counts on behalf of all Oath Keepers case defendants before U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta in Washington, D.C. Caldwell is charged in the indictment, but is not a member of the Oath Keepers, he told The Epoch Times in March.

Why were they embedded? What were they doing? WHERE IN THE WORLD IS CARMEN SANDIEGO?

Excuse us while we adjust our tinfoil hat we keep having to adjust because so many of these ‘conspiracy theories’ seem to keep coming true.

Awww, poor lil guy.

“How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of Jan. 6?” Sen. @TedCruz asked. “At least 20” @FBI and @ATFHQ “assets” were embedded around the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a defense attorney revealed in a court filing. https://t.co/t1EfSAJsaK — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) April 13, 2022

Anyone find Ray Epps yet?

Bueller?

Meep.

***

