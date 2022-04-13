Last week, a jury acquitted two men who were accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and there was a hung jury for two others.

The jury seemed to mostly agree that the FBI entrapped the men:

A jury on Friday acquitted two men of all charges in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer but couldn’t reach verdicts against the two alleged leaders, a stunning defeat for the government after a weekslong trial that centered on an FBI sting operation just before the 2020 election. The decisions were announced a few hours after the jury said it was struggling to find unanimity on all 10 charges. The judge told the panel to keep working on the fifth day of deliberations, but jurors emerged again after lunch to say they still were deadlocked on some counts.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald has a question for Gov. Whitmer:

Is Gretchen Whitmer mad at the FBI for creating, organizing, financing and overseeing a plot to kidnap her? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 12, 2022

Can any reporters in Michigan perhaps ask the governor that question?

It is.

Someone should ask her at her next press conference. — Freedom is all that matters (@katnandu) April 12, 2022

That said, we won’t exactly hold our breath waiting for anybody in the media to pose that question to the governor.

