The Biden White House’s week is off to a heckuva start when it comes to the epic levels of gaslighting. First off the White House’s economic team has found a way to deal with a recession, and that’s simply by trying to change the definition of the word.

When it comes to gas prices, the White House’s strategy is to hope everybody’s stupid. How’s this for an attempted brag?

For American families looking for a little more breathing room, these savings matter. pic.twitter.com/IdDv2JGXAD — President Biden (@POTUS) July 25, 2022

First off we need to get this out of the way:

Who spellchecked this…? What is a “peson?” https://t.co/xiinvtyylv — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) July 25, 2022

They’re as good at spelling as they are at economics.

we're still more than $2 over where it was when you took over — Kaya (@kayatweetsstuff) July 25, 2022

But they made up for that by saving us 16 cents on last year’s July 4th barbecue.

Back to reality …. Same gas station I use in Florida … Under Trump … $1.79 per gallon

Currently … $4.39 per gallon Only brain dead, Low IQ sheep would think Joe Biden is saving them gas money. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 25, 2022

So, no more “Putin’s price increase” and Big Oil greed?

Still almost twice as much as before you came into office. This is not something to brag about. https://t.co/O8UVA0fG0p — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 25, 2022

They really hope nobody remembers how things were a mere year and a half ago.

now do how much more Americans are STILL paying since you took office — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) July 25, 2022

every day more cringe … gasoline prices are up ~50% year to date and Americans get this: "you are saving on your drives" lmao https://t.co/MXTGuw1fbT pic.twitter.com/MRyM9CqAyJ — ＴＨＥ ＭＡＲＫＥＴ ＤＯＧ (@TheMarketDog) July 25, 2022

You don't cause gas prices to go up 2.5X from when you took office, then take a victory lap when they tick down slightly. You really look down your nose at us and think we're that stupid. https://t.co/fjfyVYGjXV pic.twitter.com/PgmR99zShs — NahBabeeNah (@NahBabeeNah) July 25, 2022

Judging from Biden’s approval rating that continues to crater, most people aren’t as stupid as they think (or hope).

Now do prices compared to a year ago, snake oil salesman. https://t.co/Qo4v9xM7G0 — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) July 25, 2022

Even snake oil salesmen might think this bunch in the White House is overdoing it a bit.

