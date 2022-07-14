The inflation that last year was going to be “transitory” ended up actually getting worse before being branded as “Putin’s price hike.” Now the White House would like everybody to believe inflation is also the fault of Republicans.

President Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is pushing the “it’s the Republicans’ fault” spin in part by blaming them for blocking an “anti-inflation” bill:

The anti-inflation reconciliation bill the President is fighting for would do just that by empowering Medicare to negotiate down the cost of prescription drugs and save consumers and taxpayers money at the same time. Congressional Republicans oppose it tooth and nail. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) July 13, 2022

This administration just keeps hoping everybody’s stupid, and there are only two words to describe them:

The White House is so far beyond parody they can only be seen by using the Webb telescope.

War in s Peace

Freedom is Slavery

Ignorance is Strength Massive spending is…. anti-Inflation — BPJ (@bpjauburn) July 13, 2022

This would be funny if it wasn't so insane. They just keep printing money. https://t.co/NrlWngNLRW — #RememberDavidDorn (@Atahthepun) July 14, 2022

Here’s something else to keep in mind:

Coming from the same administration that also said the so-called “American Rescue Plan” wouldn’t fuel inflation. 🤡 https://t.co/1SWcg56K7H — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) July 14, 2022

And they’re STILL making that claim.

***

Related:

LOL! Karine Jean-Pierre invokes infallible economist Paul Krugman in attempt to school Jeff Bezos

Biden spox Karine Jean-Pierre blames Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for ‘chaos and confusion at the border’

Here’s Karine Jean-Pierre’s week of press briefings condensed to two minutes

Karine Jean-Pierre’s response to Peter Doocy’s question about pro-abort activists harassing Brett Kavanaugh is nothing short of outrageous