The inflation that last year was going to be “transitory” ended up actually getting worse before being branded as “Putin’s price hike.” Now the White House would like everybody to believe inflation is also the fault of Republicans.

President Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is pushing the “it’s the Republicans’ fault” spin in part by blaming them for blocking an “anti-inflation” bill:

This administration just keeps hoping everybody’s stupid, and there are only two words to describe them:

The White House is so far beyond parody they can only be seen by using the Webb telescope.

Here’s something else to keep in mind:

And they’re STILL making that claim.

