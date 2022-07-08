Joe Biden’s speech on his “Executive Order to protect access to reproductive health care” would be a tough act for anyone to follow. But it’s an especially tough act to follow for White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, whom we can’t help but feel kind of sorry for because even though she’s a bit of an idiot and a lot of a liar, the Biden administration gives her only garbage to work with.

Anyway, during her abbreviated White House press briefing today, Jean-Pierre did her best to defend her boss from charges that he’s been using inflammatory rhetoric with regard to the Supreme Court:

The president belongs in an institution. And he doesn’t respect the Court. Not by a long shot.

Let’s just look at this tweet from today, shall we?

“This Court has made it clear it will not protect the rights of women” sounds pretty inflammatory to us. Sounds like he’s justifying and defending animosity directed at the Supreme Court, specifically at the six SCOTUS Justices who ruled in the majority on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Karine Jean-Pierre is lying when she calls abortion “a constitutional right,” and she’s lying when she says that Joe Biden respects the Supreme Court as a co-equal branch of government.

Need more proof that Jean-Pierre is lying? How about this clip from Biden’s speech today:

Suggesting that the Supreme Court is “out of control” and “working in conjunction  with extremist elements of the Republican Party to take away freedoms” is definitely inflammatory, as well as brazenly dishonest. Moreover, by making claims during his speech such as that doctors and hospitals would refuse to treat women having a miscarriage, he is very deliberately trying to rile up the radical pro-abort base, which has already shown itself to be willing to get violent. More on that in a moment.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy also asked Jean-Pierre if the White House condemns the actions of protesters who recently showed up at the restaurant Brett Kavanaugh was dining at with the intent to harass him. Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out through the back. Let the record show that according to Jean-Pierre, this was just “democracy” in action:

Doocy is rightly shocked by Jean-Pierre’s response.

Democracy is showing up to harass and intimidate a sitting Supreme Court Justice at a restaurant mere weeks after someone tried to assassinate him?

In which dictionary can we find that definition of democracy?

There’s no way to interpret Jean-Pierre’s remarks other than that the White House condones violence against their perceived political enemies.

Was Shinzo Abe’s assassin just being democratic?

This is a genuinely outrageous response from the White House. From the Office of the President of the United States.

Joe Biden’s White House loves mob rule. They crave it.

Exit question:

Be careful what you wish for, Karine.

