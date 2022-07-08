Joe Biden’s speech on his “Executive Order to protect access to reproductive health care” would be a tough act for anyone to follow. But it’s an especially tough act to follow for White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, whom we can’t help but feel kind of sorry for because even though she’s a bit of an idiot and a lot of a liar, the Biden administration gives her only garbage to work with.

Anyway, during her abbreviated White House press briefing today, Jean-Pierre did her best to defend her boss from charges that he’s been using inflammatory rhetoric with regard to the Supreme Court:

REPORTER: "The President's rhetoric today was almost declaring war on the court…" KJP: "The President respects the institution. He respects the court." pic.twitter.com/5WrwWfW4JI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2022

The president belongs in an institution. And he doesn’t respect the Court. Not by a long shot.

Let’s just look at this tweet from today, shall we?

This Court has made it clear it will not protect the rights of women. I will. That’s why today I'm signing an Executive Order to protect access to reproductive health care. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 8, 2022

“This Court has made it clear it will not protect the rights of women” sounds pretty inflammatory to us. Sounds like he’s justifying and defending animosity directed at the Supreme Court, specifically at the six SCOTUS Justices who ruled in the majority on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Karine Jean-Pierre is lying when she calls abortion “a constitutional right,” and she’s lying when she says that Joe Biden respects the Supreme Court as a co-equal branch of government.

Need more proof that Jean-Pierre is lying? How about this clip from Biden’s speech today:

BIDEN: "We can not allow an out of control Supreme Court, working in conjunction with extremist elements of the Republican party, to take away freedoms…the choice we face as a nation is between the mainstream and the extreme…" pic.twitter.com/wpGR9zxWrk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2022

Suggesting that the Supreme Court is “out of control” and “working in conjunction with extremist elements of the Republican Party to take away freedoms” is definitely inflammatory, as well as brazenly dishonest. Moreover, by making claims during his speech such as that doctors and hospitals would refuse to treat women having a miscarriage, he is very deliberately trying to rile up the radical pro-abort base, which has already shown itself to be willing to get violent. More on that in a moment.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy also asked Jean-Pierre if the White House condemns the actions of protesters who recently showed up at the restaurant Brett Kavanaugh was dining at with the intent to harass him. Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out through the back. Let the record show that according to Jean-Pierre, this was just “democracy” in action:

Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden is fine with pro-abortion activists protesting outside the restaurant where Justice Brett Kavanaugh was eating pic.twitter.com/pOILFiwwaw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2022

Doocy is rightly shocked by Jean-Pierre’s response.

Doocy on Brett Kavanaugh being forced out of a DC restaurant by protesters: "So these Justices, because protesters do not agree with an opinion… have no right to privacy?" Jean-Pierre: "This is what a democracy is." pic.twitter.com/xaxH2Gq7Na — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 8, 2022

Democracy is showing up to harass and intimidate a sitting Supreme Court Justice at a restaurant mere weeks after someone tried to assassinate him?

In which dictionary can we find that definition of democracy?

You heard the White House… Please feel free to harass Democrats in public places like restaurants. The White House says that's "democracy." https://t.co/yYmZs9jHUm — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) July 8, 2022

There’s no way to interpret Jean-Pierre’s remarks other than that the White House condones violence against their perceived political enemies.

Bit of a weird flex the morning after a high profile political assassination. https://t.co/8ibwSXwLBv — El Kabong (@El_Kabong81) July 8, 2022

Was Shinzo Abe’s assassin just being democratic?

This is a genuinely outrageous response from the White House. From the Office of the President of the United States.

I think protestors following you around while living your life qualifies as intimidation. — Lil Al (@Spawn_of_Al) July 8, 2022

unironically, that is what democracy is: mob rule. https://t.co/tottEustck — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) July 8, 2022

Joe Biden’s White House loves mob rule. They crave it.

That's not what a democracy is. The mainstreaming of leftwing political thuggery in Washington DC happened remarkably quickly, all things considered. https://t.co/RvRd4JnkfW — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 8, 2022

Egregious. The Biden White House actively endorsing protestors accosting Supreme Court Justices at restaurants. We knew "President unity "was a lie, we didn't know his administration was going to endorse this. https://t.co/5shDkuH3tZ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 8, 2022

This is a despicable response. Basically encouraging others to go after people they don’t like politically. They are creating an environment that exposes their culpability for the Republican baseball team shooting and the Kavanaugh planned assassination. https://t.co/9tG0ogD38m — Sexy Dad Bod Mike (@bod25mike) July 8, 2022

How irresponsible and dangerous… This WH has been beyond shameful on this issue. I don’t want to hear a word about protecting norms and institutions from defenders of this admin. https://t.co/08mzZ3DNwu — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 8, 2022

Exit question:

Ok cool, so when is someone going to launch a KJP tracker so people can post her whereabouts 24/7 and her opponents can "peacefully protest" her? https://t.co/2sa6sUTz6Q — Ellen Carmichael 🌻 (@ellencarmichael) July 8, 2022

Be careful what you wish for, Karine.

I’m sure she wouldn’t have the same reaction if a right wing group, like Proud Boys or whatever, showed up to protest her while she was eating at a restaurant — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 8, 2022

