It seems that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was recently dining at a Morton’s The Steakhouse in D.C. when a group of angry protesters who had received word that he was there showed up outside the restaurant.

NEW: Justice Brett Kavanaugh had to exit through the rear of Morton's on Wednesday night after DC protestors showed up out front. A Morton's rep told me: "Politics … should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner." https://t.co/wlA4J2nxYW pic.twitter.com/jpsfhB3JVo — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) July 8, 2022

The statement from the Morton’s rep: “Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant.” … — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) July 8, 2022

… “Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.” — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) July 8, 2022

We would agree with that statement. And had it been, say, Justice Sonia Sotomayor instead of Brett Kavanaugh, we’d say the same thing. Because basic decorum and decency shouldn’t be political.

But for what it’s worth, HuffPost senior editor Andy Campbell — who, according to his Twitter bio, covers extremism, disinformation, platforms — thinks that Justice Kavanaugh is just a big whiny baby who’s too delicate and smug to answer for his sins:

Politico clutching pearls today after a handful of "unruly" protesters "targeted" Brett Kavanaugh by standing outside during his steak dinner. Just an absolutely terrifying night for Kavanaugh, who "did not hear or see the protesters and ate a full meal but left before dessert." pic.twitter.com/R1Eogl1znk — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) July 8, 2022

If only these protesters had the DECENCY to allow Brett Kavanaugh the FREEDOM to finish his lobster salad pic.twitter.com/iabMlKsF4G — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) July 8, 2022

We have so vilified regular old protesters in this country that our institutions will bend over backward to defend fascist street gangs as protected demonstrators, but fill their diapers as soon as a crusty white politician feels uncomfortable (or in this case, his comms person?) — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) July 8, 2022

(Note: When Andy mentions “fascist street gangs,” he’s referring to the Proud Boys, on whom he fancies himself an expert and has even written a book. “Regular old protesters” likely refers to the mostly peaceful protesters who do harmless things like loot stores and set things on fire and threaten Supreme Court Justices.)

Hope he's ok after this grievous act of political violence pic.twitter.com/I5PYKh4jRQ — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) July 8, 2022

Your sarcasm is noted, Andy, but not appreciated. Or, rather, it’s not appreciated by people whose minds haven’t been completely warped by politics. Plenty of garbage jerks are digging Andy’s tweets:

Oh no. Consequences. https://t.co/ikhqsoXoNR — Jordan 🐎 in a plaid sweater 🦕🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@Umachica) July 8, 2022

When a restaurant is more concerned with someone’s right to order dessert and which door they use to exit than a woman’s right to autonomy over their own body that would be a place I would never eat another meal in ever. — ArizonaKate (@2katesmithaz) July 8, 2022

I heard he had to leave before he finished his beer. The horror. https://t.co/RrGwDc8pRf — Joshua Parkhurst: Pro Choice and Voting On It 🥀🟣 (@JoshuaParkhurst) July 8, 2022

the right to eat dinner in peace? sounds like an unenumerated right to me and are we sure those actually exist? https://t.co/jfnfq0zWzs — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) July 8, 2022

Why is he eating out? Morton’s Steakhouse is not in the Bible or the Constitution https://t.co/59rP0C2qL9 — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) July 8, 2022

Sorry. Like abortion, the right to eat in a restaurant is not in the Constitution. — 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🌈 (@rogertansey) July 8, 2022

"The right to eat dinner." Sounds like a privacy right not identified or listed in the Constitution so therefore, it doesn't exist. — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) July 8, 2022

thoughts and prayers and doggie bags — Bruno J. Navarro (@Bruno_J_Navarro) July 8, 2022

Clever, Bruno!

It really is quite a good read. “These assholes deserve not one second of peace for their part in robbing American people’s bodily autonomy. You’re going to force a child to carry a pregnancy to term and expect people to let you enjoy an iceberg wedge salad?” https://t.co/BpvRSh5fxG — Karma🏴 is a Mirror™️ (@KarmaOneSixOne) July 8, 2022

That’s the thing: What liberals like Andy Campbell are effectively saying is that their perceived political enemies deserve to be harassed, are begging to be harassed. Brett Kavanaugh is a conservative Supreme Court Justice and therefore should never know another moment of peace for as long as he lives. And if someone should, say, try to assassinate him, well, that just comes with the territory of being a conservative Supreme Court Justice.

Not sure if you're truly as dumb as your tweet implies, but had he left out front, who knows what he would have encountered. Or have you forgotten about the dude who showed up at his house to kill him? lol HuffPo https://t.co/gBr1pxefr7 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) July 8, 2022

Hilarious that people are mocking this. It's not like Kavanaugh was the target of an assassin in the last few weeks or anything. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 8, 2022

Meanwhile: