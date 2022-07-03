Tomorrow is Independence Day in the U.S., and leading up to the holiday many on the Left have been tripping all over each other to show everybody how much they hate the 4th of July. A couple of recent examples include the Pima County Dems in Arizona and their “F**k the 4th” flyer, and the Women’s March also kept it classy with a “#F**kThe4th” tweet. Hey, who needs to buy fireworks when we can just watch all the lefty head explosions every 4th of July?

But entire cities have been spotted getting in on the “we hate the 4th” action, as evidenced by a statement from the city of Orlando:

Yikes. City of Orlando, is this your official position on our country and on 4th of July? @citybeautiful pic.twitter.com/DJBfaJBGxC — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 3, 2022

These people sound like a lot of fun:

“A lot of people probably don’t want to celebrate our nation right now, and we can’t blame them,” the original statement said, according to WESH-TV. “When there is so much division, hate and unrest, why on earth would you want to have a party celebrating any of it?” “But in all seriousness, you know in your heart, Fourth of July fireworks are amazing, especially when you are standing in 90° heat, 100% humidity, next to 100,000 of your closest friends,” the statement continued. “In that moment, something takes over and we all become united in an inexplicable bond. Yes, America is in strife right now, but you know what…we already bought the fireworks.”

But wait, there’s more! The city then tried to reel that back in just a little bit:

Oh, here we go. The City of Orlando apologizes if you were offended by their attack on 4th of July. This is what happens when you elect Democrats, you guys… they do not have the same view of America as we do. https://t.co/dwIgUoZrKZ — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 3, 2022

Try not to get run over during this backpedal:

“The city of Orlando sincerely regrets the negative impact our words have had on some in our community. We understand these words offended some of our residents, which was not our intent. We value the freedoms we have in this country and are thankful to the men and women who fought and continue to fight for those. We take pride in celebrating the 4th of July to express our gratitude to those men and women and honor the country we live in.”

As you might have guessed, some on the Left preferred the original version:

Democrat elected official shares negative sentiments about 4th of July, does not think that the City of Orlando should have issued even a tepid apology to those who love America and were offended. pic.twitter.com/V1sRliTjkY — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 3, 2022

What a surprise.

I hate rushing summer, but I cannot wait until November!🧡🧡🧡💥 https://t.co/xd1QZECvYK — KIM 💥🇺🇸 (@kim_starfish) July 3, 2022

It should be lots of fun, but we don’t want to wish away summer either. Happy Independence Day (a day early) everybody!

