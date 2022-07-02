The activist group Women’s March promised a “summer of rage” over the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, and for now that rage is being directed at the 4th of July:

If we don't have bodily autonomy and independence, then #FuckTheFourth. pic.twitter.com/q74WP2Ica4 — Women's March (@womensmarch) July 1, 2022

There’s only one word for it…

Yesterday we told you about the Pima County (Arizona) Democrats explaining their “f**k the 4th” flyer that they tweeted and deleted, but the Women’s March group’s tweet remains and they’re obviously proud of it.

These campaign ads just keeps getting better. 11-8-22. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/WzS48rq0g9 — Brian Glenn (@brianglenntv) July 1, 2022

We’re guessing that the celebration of “bodily autonomy and independence” doesn’t extend as far as opposing vaccine mandates.

How long until this gets deleted 🤡🤡 https://t.co/KqpG3pr8SI — Jonsey (@joneslillycal) July 1, 2022

Stay tuned!



