Just to follow up on a post from earlier tonight, the Pima County Democratic Party is explaining this now-deleted tweet where they shared a flyer for an event called “F*** the 4th”:

They’re saying sharing it “was a mistake” and they’ll “do better”:

“Thread: 1/3 PCDP posted a graphic advertising a women’s march which, we agree, was in poor taste. We were eager to share the event, and in our haste we used the graphic provided by the event organizer. That was a mistake, and we will do better.”

Trending

They’re not being completely honest, however. Not only did they share the flyer, but their social media person typed in “F*ck the Fourth. See you at Reid Park.” And they still support the event:

“2/3 Make no mistake, however. We support the event which will be on July 4 at 7 pm at Reid Park. The event was organized to help women in our community grieve for the loss of their bodily autonomy, which we consider an elemental right.”

We expect they accomplished exactly what they wanted to accomplish:

“3/3 Our posting of the graphic upset some people. We urge you to save your outrage for the women in this state who will die of botched abortions. Arizona is not a good place to be a woman right now.”

***

Related:

Official verified account for the Pima County, AZ Dems hits a new low for July 4

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Pima County