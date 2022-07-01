Meanwhile, in Pima County, Arizona, THIS is how they’re celebrating the 4th of July:

F*ck the Fourth. See you at Reid Park. pic.twitter.com/opsStTQ1SZ — Pima County Democratic Party (@PimaDems) July 1, 2022

Note: This is an official, verified page and now some fan account:

This is an official verified page of @TheDemocrats . When people show you who they are, believe them the first time. Democrats hate the 4th of July and they hate everything America stands for. https://t.co/pXuNFNun8n — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) July 1, 2022

Norm status? RESTORED:

I see “Norms” are being restored by the grown-ups. https://t.co/CNUiUcYhhi — LibertyNole (@LibertyNole) July 1, 2022

Please, please run on this:

Arizona Democrats prepare their message for the midterms… https://t.co/grIC5W0hnh — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) July 1, 2022

Well, *they* think it’s a good idea. Let’s not get in their way:

I have so many thoughts on this but it honestly just makes me sad. This rhetoric is not going to move America forward, especially in Arizona. https://t.co/WqCCJEvL53 — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) July 1, 2022

And even Arizona Republic columnist Laure Roberts called it, “not a good look”:

What the heck is this? Not a good look, @PimaDems. https://t.co/oTyrzAhbFn — Laurie Roberts (@LaurieRoberts) July 1, 2022

Screenshot for posterity:

In case they finally get around to deleting this Hate America post, here's the bookmark… https://t.co/nJUqOdjspR pic.twitter.com/txriXmxHhA — Jason Epstein (@Southfive) July 1, 2022

***

Related:

‘No point in saying good morning’: Nancy Pelosi LOSES it making statement about Roe being overturned (LOL – blames Trump, watch)

Gosh, we don’t wanna say Nancy Pelosi shoved Republican Mayra Flores’ little girl but it KINDA SORTA looks like it (watch and decide)

We don’t wanna say Nancy Pelosi shoved Republican Mayra Flores’ little girl but it KINDA SORTA looks like it (watch and decide)

Nancy Pelosi’s strategy of terrifying liberals into sending Dems money may not be as brilliant as she thinks