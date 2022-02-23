Maybe all you coldhearted, uncaring jerks who have shown so little sympathy for people struggling to pay off their student loan debt will rethink your callousness when you see that it’s not just underwater basketweaving majors who are having a hard time, but women.

Here’s some shocking information from the Women’s March:

Women hold $929 BILLION in student debt, two-thirds of the nation’s ENTIRE $1.7 trillion student debt load. This is a gender justice issue. @POTUS cancel student debt and put an end to this crisis. pic.twitter.com/g3KUb7GnQ6 — Women's March (@womensmarch) February 21, 2022

Student debt is actually sexist, you guys. We had no idea!

Probably because the Women’s March is full of it.

This is literally just because more women go to college than men. https://t.co/9cIBKBj5Cu — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) February 23, 2022

It’s basic math, Women’s March.

It takes real skill to do that.

$929 billion isn't two thirds of $1.7 trillion, it's 54% — and women account for 60% of college students. So if there's a "gender justice" issue here, it is that 𝘮𝘦𝘯's college debt burden is disproportionately high. Try learning some basic math. It might improve your tweets. https://t.co/yvxYjGGnK1 — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) February 23, 2022

Awww.

Well, just because the Women’s March can’t do math doesn’t mean all women suck at it.

Women are 60% of all college students and more than half of advanced degree earners But let’s not let math get in the way of “gender justice,” I guess? https://t.co/N6G5M2Tuo3 https://t.co/gVvtElfXnz — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) February 23, 2022

This is not really promoting women in STEM, let alone as logicians. https://t.co/SVagkHauzC — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) February 23, 2022

If the Women’s March empowers women to do anything, it’s to be better than the women who believe in the Women’s March.

