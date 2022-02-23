Maybe all you coldhearted, uncaring jerks who have shown so little sympathy for people struggling to pay off their student loan debt will rethink your callousness when you see that it’s not just underwater basketweaving majors who are having a hard time, but women.

Here’s some shocking information from the Women’s March:

Student debt is actually sexist, you guys. We had no idea!

Probably because the Women’s March is full of it.

Trending

It’s basic math, Women’s March.

It takes real skill to do that.

Awww.

Well, just because the Women’s March can’t do math doesn’t mean all women suck at it.

If the Women’s March empowers women to do anything, it’s to be better than the women who believe in the Women’s March.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: collegegender justicemathsexismsexiststudent debtstudent loan debtstudent loanswomenWomen's March

Recommended Twitchy Video