Can we love this tweet from the Women’s March too much?

No. No, we cannot:

We apologize deeply for the email that was sent today. $14.92 was our average donation amount this week. It was an oversight on our part to not make the connection to a year of colonization, conquest, and genocide for Indigenous people, especially before Thanksgiving. — Women's March (@womensmarch) November 23, 2021

Wow.

Too little too late Women’s March https://t.co/99sNhqgPg6 — Nellie Bowles (@NellieBowles) November 23, 2021

Keeping all of your email recipients in mind at this difficult time. https://t.co/VheTPDtmD5 — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) November 23, 2021

Oh, we have no doubt that the Women’s March is very, very concerned about the trauma they’ve inflicted on their email subscribers.

But at least this is one of those times when the tweet makes The List because it’s so bad, it’s good.

There's no way there are ppl like this who are actually real https://t.co/UutQe94oQh — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) November 23, 2021

Why not? Have you seen the Women’s March people?

wait is this a parody account now — b (@bbellinger) November 23, 2021

Poor Women’s March. They try so hard, you know?

We have reached a point where satire simply cannot compete with the absurdity of real life. https://t.co/gw2v0Y07JY — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) November 23, 2021

And we’re grateful for that, because this is real and spectacular.

This is fantastic. https://t.co/HlUHkpljnA — Ghost Gunner Lizzy (@StarChamberMaid) November 23, 2021

THIS IS AWESOME.

*clap clap clap clap clap*

THIS IS AWESOME. https://t.co/dho0YtkvTJ — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 23, 2021

I’m sorry, I can’t stop laughing at how ridiculous this is. https://t.co/v7hCWzy7kk — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) November 23, 2021

It was nice knowing you, Stephen.

"Oh, crap. And this week, donations average $16.19. Who can we give a retroactive refund to??" https://t.co/9vo2N0RYaL pic.twitter.com/yVvx55vns7 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 23, 2021

Wow. You tweeted this at 2:33. 33 AD is allegedly the year of the Last Supper. Why are you promoting religion? Please apologize. https://t.co/q7iq2uGsaC — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 23, 2021

I think the @TheBabylonBee has some competition. — Steve (@Steve_McKasson) November 23, 2021

I still can't believe this site is free. https://t.co/pTt2FQvWE1 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 23, 2021

How much would you pay for it? Hopefully not $14.92!

They could charge $1.99 a minute to look at this tweet and make WAY more than $14.92. https://t.co/gHJUEn3cEL — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 23, 2021

Seriously, shut Twitter down, because it just peaked. pic.twitter.com/qROhNiK9QJ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 23, 2021

put it in the louvre https://t.co/tQ5uVdGZC3 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 23, 2021

