Can we love this tweet from the Women’s March too much?

No. No, we cannot:

Wow.

Oh, we have no doubt that the Women’s March is very, very concerned about the trauma they’ve inflicted on their email subscribers.

But at least this is one of those times when the tweet makes The List because it’s so bad, it’s good.

Trending

Why not? Have you seen the Women’s March people?

Poor Women’s March. They try so hard, you know?

And we’re grateful for that, because this is real and spectacular.

It was nice knowing you, Stephen.

How much would you pay for it? Hopefully not $14.92!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Christopher Columbuscolonizationconquestdonationsfundraisinggenocideindigenous peopleThanksgivingWomen's March

Recommended Twitchy Video