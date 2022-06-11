The Biden administration is desperate for somebody to blame for gas prices setting record highs all around the country. During his west coast trip, Biden has again attempted to brand spiking gas prices and inflation as “Putin’s price hikes,” and some blame was also reserved for oil companies. Biden accused Big Oil of reaping record profits by not pumping and selling enough of their product, or something like that:

THE PRESIDENT: We’re going to make sure that everybody knows Exxon’s profits. Why don’t you tell them what Exxon’s profits were this year — this quarter? Exxon made more money than God this year. And, by the way, nothing has changed. And they’re not — by the way, one thing I want to say about the oil companies: They talk about how we have — they have 9,000 permits to drill. They’re not drilling. Why aren’t they drilling? Because they make more money not producing more oil. The price goes up, number one. And, number two, the reason they’re not drilling is they’re buying back their own stock — which should be taxed, quite frankly — buying back their own stock and making no new investments.

Biden accused Big Oil of slowing down on drilling, but if that’s true shouldn’t he be thanking them? After all, that’s exactly what Biden promised would happen if he were elected:

Never forget… The Biden plan was always to stop drillers from drilling. Now that they stopped, he's whining about it. https://t.co/zNcKiM9qSX — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 11, 2022

Life comes at you fast:

Joe Biden in 2020: "No more subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. No more drilling including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill period. It ends." pic.twitter.com/90MVJevPmv — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) March 8, 2022

Wow, this escalated quickly.

He told us his plan to crush the economy and hurt the poor and middle class https://t.co/CXF2AtGFyX — Randy (@_MNmisfit) June 11, 2022

Right? None of the “what happened next” part should be much of a surprise.

Their game plan was out in the open and they didn’t try to hide it. They wanted to eliminate drilling and reduce the supply of oil and gas. They were warned that their policies would have an adverse effect on oil and gas prices, but they did not care. https://t.co/coqkZraup5 — Standard 1/8 Royalty (@More_cheap_oil) June 11, 2022

And they still don’t care — the only reason Biden and the Dems are pretending to care now is that they’re facing a midterm election wipeout.

Biden wanted to put the hurt on US oil and gas industry,

and now we have reaped $5 gas, Biden & co. act like they have no control over price of gas. Blame everyone but themselves.

What fool falls for that? https://t.co/cQYjB6uFJj — Patrick McGuinness (@mcguinnessfortx) June 11, 2022

To everyone complaining they can't afford gas to drive to work: if you voted for Biden, STFU. You got what you voted for. https://t.co/vVyhOo4mvy — 💎PicaDilly LOLz 💎 (@admirathoria) June 11, 2022

Unfortunately the rest of us also got what they voted for.

