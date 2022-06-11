The Biden administration is desperate for somebody to blame for gas prices setting record highs all around the country. During his west coast trip, Biden has again attempted to brand spiking gas prices and inflation as “Putin’s price hikes,” and some blame was also reserved for oil companies. Biden accused Big Oil of reaping record profits by not pumping and selling enough of their product, or something like that:

THE PRESIDENT: We’re going to make sure that everybody knows Exxon’s profits. Why don’t you tell them what Exxon’s profits were this year — this quarter? Exxon made more money than God this year. And, by the way, nothing has changed.

And they’re not — by the way, one thing I want to say about the oil companies: They talk about how we have — they have 9,000 permits to drill. They’re not drilling. Why aren’t they drilling? Because they make more money not producing more oil. The price goes up, number one. And, number two, the reason they’re not drilling is they’re buying back their own stock — which should be taxed, quite frankly — buying back their own stock and making no new investments.

Biden accused Big Oil of slowing down on drilling, but if that’s true shouldn’t he be thanking them? After all, that’s exactly what Biden promised would happen if he were elected:

Life comes at you fast:

Wow, this escalated quickly.

Right? None of the “what happened next” part should be much of a surprise.

And they still don’t care — the only reason Biden and the Dems are pretending to care now is that they’re facing a midterm election wipeout.

Unfortunately the rest of us also got what they voted for.

