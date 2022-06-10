Apparently Joe Biden didn’t manage to catch any of the January 6 committee hearings last night:

So much for “prime time”! More like “nap time.”

Anyway, maybe Joe just had more important things to do. Like prepare for his remarks on inflation today. Because these remarks are … something else:

Oh.

You think that’s bad?

According to Joe Biden, there hasn’t just been a Putin price hike, but a Putin tax:

When did Vladimir Putin get put in charge of taxes on food and gas?

If Vladimir Putin is controlling the U.S. economy, wouldn’t that mean that he’s really the one running the show? Which would make Joe Biden the unwilling puppet in a Russian shadow government?

Which would make Joe Biden a … Russian asset? Oh dear.

We’re being silly, of course. Putin is insane, but he still wouldn’t use Joe Biden as an asset. Biden’s way too unreliable, being senile and all.

Somehow, Joe Biden expects us to believe that his economic and energy policies haven’t caused these problems but that it’s all the Russian president’s fault.

Joe Biden is literally Hot Dog Guy.

It’s a miracle that he hasn’t burst into flames by this point. His spittle must be keeping the fire at bay.

