Apparently Joe Biden didn’t manage to catch any of the January 6 committee hearings last night:

“I didn’t get to watch them last night” says Joe Biden about Jan 6th hearings — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 10, 2022

So much for “prime time”! More like “nap time.”

Anyway, maybe Joe just had more important things to do. Like prepare for his remarks on inflation today. Because these remarks are … something else:

Joe Biden says Americans already know that "Putin's price hike is hitting America hard." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 10, 2022

Oh.

You think that’s bad?

According to Joe Biden, there hasn’t just been a Putin price hike, but a Putin tax:

BIDEN: "We've never seen anything like Putin's tax on both food and gas." pic.twitter.com/pKsZ9N8qMq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 10, 2022

When did Vladimir Putin get put in charge of taxes on food and gas?

Wait a minute. I thought you were running the country, Joe. — ottimo (@2partinvention) June 10, 2022

If Vladimir Putin is controlling the U.S. economy, wouldn’t that mean that he’s really the one running the show? Which would make Joe Biden the unwilling puppet in a Russian shadow government?

Which would make Joe Biden a … Russian asset? Oh dear.

We’re being silly, of course. Putin is insane, but he still wouldn’t use Joe Biden as an asset. Biden’s way too unreliable, being senile and all.

Our country is in trouble if one guy, in another country, a#can have this much impact on the health of our economy. Weak president, and so many lies.#BidenIsAFailure https://t.co/0CjeH9FxEO — American Mully (@American_Mully) June 10, 2022

Somehow, Joe Biden expects us to believe that his economic and energy policies haven’t caused these problems but that it’s all the Russian president’s fault.

Joe Biden is literally Hot Dog Guy.

It’s a miracle that he hasn’t burst into flames by this point. His spittle must be keeping the fire at bay.

The President's message to the American people is that he's a powerless victim and can't do anything to help them. Incredible they're going with this. https://t.co/uCnUQP6jb2 — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) June 10, 2022

