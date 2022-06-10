As we told you earlier, inflation is now at an over 40-year high, and the news came “unexpectedly” according to Bloomberg:

US inflation hit a fresh 40-year high in May, unexpectedly accelerating in a broad advance that pressures the Federal Reserve to extend an aggressive series of interest-rate hikes and adds to political problems for the White House and Democrats.

The consumer price index increased 8.6% from a year earlier, Labor Department data showed Friday. The widely followed inflation gauge rose 1% from a month earlier, topping all estimates. Shelter, food and gas were the largest contributors.

The so-called core CPI, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components, rose 0.6% from the prior month and 6% from a year ago, also above forecasts.

This afternoon President Biden is expected to address the issue of inflation:

Oh, we can’t wait…

Who and/or what will Biden blame? The list could be a long one:

Trending

“January six’s price hikes.”

We’re just not understanding that the economy is doing great like Biden keeps telling us.

Does Biden still have any blame left for the unvaccinated?

The only “solutions” Biden and the Dems ever offer are things that will make the problems worse.

***

Related:

OOF, painful! SMART thread explains why Biden’s extremely low numbers are even WORSE than we thought, especially compared to Trump

Joe Biden discusses the importance of gun control legislation, which would tackle things like 300-round magazines

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: inflationJoe BidenUS economy

Recommended Twitchy Video