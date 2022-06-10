As we told you earlier, inflation is now at an over 40-year high, and the news came “unexpectedly” according to Bloomberg:

US inflation hit a fresh 40-year high in May, unexpectedly accelerating in a broad advance that pressures the Federal Reserve to extend an aggressive series of interest-rate hikes and adds to political problems for the White House and Democrats. The consumer price index increased 8.6% from a year earlier, Labor Department data showed Friday. The widely followed inflation gauge rose 1% from a month earlier, topping all estimates. Shelter, food and gas were the largest contributors. The so-called core CPI, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components, rose 0.6% from the prior month and 6% from a year ago, also above forecasts.

This afternoon President Biden is expected to address the issue of inflation:

Joe Biden plans to address the latest inflation numbers from the Port of Los Angeles at 1:45 pm EST — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 10, 2022

Oh, we can’t wait…

Who and/or what will Biden blame? The list could be a long one:

"These inflation numbers are because January 6th…" https://t.co/PLGKXNEGN7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2022

“January six’s price hikes.”

Is he gonna yell at us for letting him down again? — putz (@amateurputz) June 10, 2022

We’re just not understanding that the economy is doing great like Biden keeps telling us.

He’ll blame Putin, Republicans, and Americans who just don’t understand the economy. https://t.co/A2YxVTQvmi — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 10, 2022

He'll just call everyone dumb for not understanding what a great President he is (again) and then hit the ice cream trough. https://t.co/PezRJ7pHm0 — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) June 10, 2022

Is he going to talk about charging stations? https://t.co/d3v4EAW4mp — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) June 10, 2022

Does Biden still have any blame left for the unvaccinated?

Look fat, this inflation is just a stutter. @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/CZ8SXon3gG — I Am Donna (@Crypsis12) June 10, 2022

Expect more excuses and gaslighting but zero effective solutions to help the American people. https://t.co/jJYHZRi3ph — Madeline Corso (@madelinecorso) June 10, 2022

The only “solutions” Biden and the Dems ever offer are things that will make the problems worse.

