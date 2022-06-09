President Joe Biden was the guest of honor on last night’s edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and in case you missed it, this episode was even more riveting than what Kimmel usually has on offer.

Of course, we already told you about the big blast of brilliance that was Joe Biden attempting to navigate his thoughts on his achievements before getting hopelessly lost in the corn maze that is his brain and requiring Kimmel to cut to commercial. But that was far from the only highlight from last night.

There was also this, regarding gun control:

Joe Biden rants about how you're "able to have 300 rounds in a magazine." pic.twitter.com/7QcnjpYikq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2022

Transcript (well, an attempted transcript, at least … it wasn’t easy to figure out exactly what he was saying):

“You got to make sure that this becomes a voting issue. It’s gotta be one of those issues where you decide your position on the issue, a senator or candidate for House or Senate on what we’re gonna do with assault weapons [***just a stutter***] it’ll have 300 rounds in a magazine and mag— I mean, what you say on those things is gonna determine how I vote for you.”

If what you say on those things is gonna determine how we vote for you, well, it’s safe to conclude that no one should be voting for Joe Biden.

Again has no clue what he’s talking about or trying to regulate. https://t.co/WwFOFogARE — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 9, 2022

But he did stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night!

I would love to see one of those magazines. https://t.co/QpCZxpX1tu — Husker Conservative (@HuskerLightning) June 9, 2022

Guessing it looks a little something like this:

Pretty scary-looking!

300 rounds? In a single magazine? Unbelievable! Unacceptable! Who is selling such magazines?! Please, let us know where these are sold so we can AVOID them at all costs! https://t.co/uzunm5hgtS — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) June 9, 2022

Yeah, we definitely wouldn’t want to get our hands all over those.

I may be ok with banning these 300 round magazines. — Robert Laurent (@blaurent71) June 9, 2022

Well, after I get one of course… — Robert Laurent (@blaurent71) June 9, 2022

Well, yeah. Of course.

Pretty sure those don’t exist… but if they do, someone please kindly drop a link so I can purchase one. https://t.co/kWlOlPu8Lt — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) June 9, 2022

Does anyone know where I can get a few of these 300 round mags? Asking for a friend. — Շђє รקєςՇคςยɭคг ฬคภ๔єгєг (@Spec_tacular_W) June 9, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video