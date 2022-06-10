The next shortage in the Joe Biden era is, apparently, tampons:

Empty shelves Joe is back, baby!

If the Biden administration handles this like they did the baby formula shortage, there will be a lot of angry women out there in the coming months:

Somehow, Amy Schumer might be to blame because she is a really good spox for tampons. Or something:

Yeah, we don’t think this is what did it but what do we know:

We’ll have to see if the turns into a real shortage or not, but it’s looking that way:

TIME magazine explained what’s going on in this long thread. The TL;DR version? Women stocked up during the pandemic and “the raw materials that go into tampons—cotton, rayon, and sometimes pulp and plastic for applicators—have been some of the most in-demand raw materials throughout the pandemic.”

