President Joe Biden, in his weird whisper mode, ripped ExxonMobil today during his remarks on inflation, saying the company makes “more money not producing more oil” because “the price goes up”:

Transcript:

“We’re going to make sure that everybody knows Exxon’s profits. Why don’t you tell them what Exxon’s profits were this year, this quarter? Exxon made more money than God this year. And by the way, nothing’s changed. And they’re not, by the way, one thing I want to say about the oil companies. They talk about how we have, they have 9000 permits to drill. [Whispers} They’re not drilling. Why aren’t they drilling? Because they make more money not producing more oil. The price goes up, number one. And number two, the reason they’re not drilling is they’re buying back their own stock, which should be taxed, quite frankly, buying back their own stock and making no new investments. So, ah, I always thought Republicans are for investment. Exxon. Start investing. Start paying your taxes. Thanks.”

When all you’ve got are cheap soundbites, that’s what you go with:

Trending

Does the average voter really want to hear the same old attack on oil companies after team Biden ignored inflation for the past year?

And Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen said earlier that Dems are wrong for blaming corporate greed for rising profits. Which is it, Joe?

And we’re not reassured that Sec. Yellen thinks the country will avoid a recession:

As Joe Biden said in 2008, “gird your loins,” people. It’s coming:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ExxonJoe Bidenoil

Recommended Twitchy Video