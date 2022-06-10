President Joe Biden, in his weird whisper mode, ripped ExxonMobil today during his remarks on inflation, saying the company makes “more money not producing more oil” because “the price goes up”:

BIDEN: "Exxon made more money than God this year." pic.twitter.com/u1bHPjpFgk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 10, 2022

Transcript:

“We’re going to make sure that everybody knows Exxon’s profits. Why don’t you tell them what Exxon’s profits were this year, this quarter? Exxon made more money than God this year. And by the way, nothing’s changed. And they’re not, by the way, one thing I want to say about the oil companies. They talk about how we have, they have 9000 permits to drill. [Whispers} They’re not drilling. Why aren’t they drilling? Because they make more money not producing more oil. The price goes up, number one. And number two, the reason they’re not drilling is they’re buying back their own stock, which should be taxed, quite frankly, buying back their own stock and making no new investments. So, ah, I always thought Republicans are for investment. Exxon. Start investing. Start paying your taxes. Thanks.”

When all you’ve got are cheap soundbites, that’s what you go with:

The more the White House antagonizes the American oil industry with cheap attacks (like the soundbite 'Exxon makes more money than God…' earlier today) the worse it would look when President Biden travels to Saudi Arabia to ask for more oil | #OOTT — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) June 10, 2022

Does the average voter really want to hear the same old attack on oil companies after team Biden ignored inflation for the past year?

Inflation will cost American households on average an extra $5,200 in 2022, or $433 per month, according to Bloomberg — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) June 10, 2022

And Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen said earlier that Dems are wrong for blaming corporate greed for rising profits. Which is it, Joe?

"Ms. Yellen dismissed the view of some Democrats that corporate greed is to blame for rising prices, suggesting that she sees it as more of a matter of supply and demand." https://t.co/2XilkTZTOi — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) June 10, 2022

And we’re not reassured that Sec. Yellen thinks the country will avoid a recession:

I’m relieved Yellen is assuring us that a recession is unlikely. She totally nailed it on inflation! https://t.co/xvRZMzNTro — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 10, 2022

As Joe Biden said in 2008, “gird your loins,” people. It’s coming:

The recession will hit in the first half of 2023 and the Dow is headed lower: CNBC CFO survey https://t.co/2St6YGc0bV — CNBC (@CNBC) June 9, 2022

