President Joe Biden, who is 79-years-old, said he became “viscerally angry” after recently learning how shipping companies work, adding “like if you had the person in front of you, you’d want to pop ’em”:

Biden cited 9 major shipping companies that he says have raised prices as much as 1,000% + raked in profits. "Every once in a while, something you learn makes you viscerally angry. Like if you had the person in front of you, you'd want to pop 'em. No, I really mean it." — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) June 10, 2022

Take that in for a moment. He’s been in D.C. since 1973 and he JUST NOW figured out how the major shipping companies control what’s shipped and where and at what price?

Watch for yourself:

Transcript:

I have to admit to you. A lot of us elected officials have been in office for a while. Every once in a while, something you learn makes you viscerally angry. Like if you had the person in front of you, you’d want to pop ’em. I really mean it.

Keep in mind, here’s the president threatening political violence just days after a man was arrested outside of Brett Kavanaugh’s home. Can you imagine if the bad orange man had said this?

BREAKING: Biden talks about getting angry enough to attack political leaders just days after a domestic terrorist was arrested outside Brett Kavanaugh’s house pic.twitter.com/WRoNDs3Mm0 — MAGA Gang Poso💰 (@JackPosobiec) June 10, 2022

Why, yes, he *is* stupid enough to do this and he just did it:

Joe Biden is stupid enough to normalize violence https://t.co/USJJew66BX — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 10, 2022

As for his big “aha!” moment, the White House actually tweeted it out:

One of the reasons prices have gone up is because a handful of companies who control the market have raised shipping prices by as much as 1,000%. It’s outrageous — and I’m calling on Congress to crack down on them. pic.twitter.com/eLIdQBmskJ — President Biden (@POTUS) June 9, 2022

And now he’s calling on Congress to pass legislation to cut shipping costs and lower the price of goods:

Biden calls on Congress to pass legislation cutting shipping costs to lower the price of goods — Market Rebellion (@MarketRebels) June 10, 2022

No, not the repeal of the Jones Act!

It’s something else. From Roll Call:

This bill includes numerous provisions intended to help reduce ocean shipping costs and address supply chain issues. For instance, the measure would give the Federal Maritime Commission temporary authority to issue emergency orders that would help alleviate shipping congestion problems. It also would set new shipping standards under which ocean carriers could not refuse to carry certain cargoes.

And:

“The Senate passed legislation that I am hopeful the House will enact soon to crack down on these companies, as I’ve asked, and lower the cost,” the president said. The measure, which is expected on the House floor next week under the expedited procedure requiring a two-thirds vote for passage, would overhaul shipping laws for the first time since the enactment of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 1998.

No rush.

